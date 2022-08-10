Lady Eagles sweep Lampasas in volleyball opener

Salado Lady Eagles (1-0) came out swinging and never gave the visiting Lampasas Lady Badgers much hope Aug. 8 in the season volleyabll opener.

Salado would hold Lampasas to just 12 kills all night while cruising to a straight set victory 25-16, 25-15, and 25-12. Senior setter and right site hitter Haleigh Wilk would lead all hitters with 10 kills followed closely by Freshmen outside Haley Brown with 9. Also from the Lady Eagles offense was Livia Niu (7), Macy Morris (6), and Nikki Poole (5). Libero Reese Rich collected 31 digs on the night and chipped in 3 aces along with 14 digs and 3 aces from fellow DS Sara Ellis.

JV Red

Salado’s JV Red squad looked great in the season opener as well winning in straight sets with scores of 25-18 and 25-13. Sophomore outside London Woods would have a great night leading the way with 7 kills for the Lady Eagles. Sophomore S/DS performed well too collecting 13 digs and 9 assists. Sophomore Jill Taylor would also have a great match on the right side for Salado.

JV White

The young JV White team also played well in a competitive match to win in two (25-18, 25-21). Excellent defense and serving from freshman Shelby Dodge and outside hitting by freshman Riley Guthrie would lead the way for Salado. Setter Reese Franks would serve well and Coach Vasquez was pleased with the team effort.

Reported by Clint Brown