Salado Village Voice

SHS 25 25 25 3

SeHS 11 8 16 0

Salado Lady Eagles swept the Sealy Lady Tigers 25-11, 25-8, 25-16 Oct. 29 in the bi-district round of the 4A-1 volleyball playoffs.





Presley Ortega and Mazzy Johnson led the girls with 2 aces each followed by Naomi Niu, 1.

Naomi Niu led the girls with 11 kills, followed by Johnson, 9, Kaylee Bragg, 8, Ayvah Smith, 6, Brylynn Beavers, 3, Blakely Pekar, 2 and Charli Niu, 1.

Charli Niu had 28 assists, followed by Ortega, 5, Kate Maedgen and Johnson, 1 each.

Naomi Niu had 3 blocks, Charli Niu, 2 and Johnson, 1.

Ortega led the girls with 14 digs, followed by Charli Niu, 8, Kate Maedgen, 5, Naomi Niu, 4, Kinsley Kopriva, Smith and Johnson, 3 each and Bragg, 2.

1 2 3 4 5 F

SHS 25 25 27 25 10 2

A&M 27 21 29 23 15 3

Salado Lady Eagles lost a warm-up match to the #19 in 5A A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers Oct. 27 in a five-set match that included two overtime sets and one decided by just two points on Oct. 27.

Ayvah Smith led the girls with 2 aces, followed by Naomi Niu, Mazzy Johnson and Kate Maedgen.

Johnson led the girls with 24 kills in the extended sets, followed by Naomi Niu, 16; Kaylee Bragg, 13, Smith, 8, Blakeley Pekar, 3 and Charli Niu, 2.

Charli Niu had 29 assists, followed by Presley Ortega, 7, Smith, 2, Naomi Niu and Johnson, 1 each.

Pekar led the girls with 4 blocks, followed by Charli Niu and Naomi Niu, 3 each and Smith and Bragg, 2 each.

Ortega led the girls with 21 digs, followed by Smith, 19, Charli Niu, 17, Johnson, 14, Kate Maedgen, 14, Naomi Niu, 6, Bragg, 3 and Pekar, 2.