Lady Eagles sweep Taylor Lady Ducks

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles jumped out on the Lady Ducks of Taylor Sept. 24 and never let up as they cruised to a straight sets victory with scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-23.

–––

It was a welcome sight for the Red Posse to see the return of captain and four-year letter, Lainey Taylor, but it was Sophomore OH Reese Rich that would lead the Lady Eagles. Rich was a problem for the Lady Ducks all afternoon as she enjoyed 12 kills and an ace.

Close behind Rich was Taylor who swung her way to 11 kills and a stuff block from the right side.

Defensively, Salado got phenomenal serve-receive out of Sara Ellis and Jordan Ferguson who paved the way for another big night from Setter Haleigh Wilk. Wilk amassed 36 assists and 8 kills of her own in another big night.

JV sweeps Taylor

Both the JV Red and the JV White teams won comfortably in two sets.

Junior High Results

Reported by Coach Blair Hodges

The 7th B Team brought home another win last week. The Lady Eagles played hard and fast against the Jarrell Lady Cougars winning the first match 25-11 and the second 25-3. JuliAnn White was named player game. Her positive attitude and willingness to help the team in anyway does not go unnoticed. So proud of these girls, they are working so hard this year.

The 7th A Team started out slow against the Jarrell Lady Cougars but came on strong in the middle of the first set to win 25-20, 25-18. The team rallied around great play at the net by Conlee Cox and great hustle and passing from Ava Uranga. Ava was named player of the game for her passes in serve receive and hustle on the back row as well as Mazzy Johnson for her attacks at the net and assist when setting.

The Lady Eagles 8th Grade A Team took down the Jarrell Cougars in 3 sets. The Lady Eagles won the first set, dropped the second, and won the 3rd 15-10. The Lady Eagles were led offensively by Karlee Konarik and Haley Brown, while Shelby Dodge led the way for the defense. Player of the game: Karlee Konarik.

The Lady Eagles 8th Grade B dominated their game this week on the road against the Jarrell Lady Cougars, winning in two quick sets. The Lady Eagles were led defensively by back row players Kensley Free and Regan Conner, contributing to the win with great passes in serve receive to help us have a great offensive game. The Lady Eagles were led offensively by Reese Franks and Mady Serna who were quick to attack at their positions. Players of the game are Riley Guthrie and Emily Lemus for leading The Lady Eagles offensively at the service line with consistent servers.