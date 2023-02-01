Lady Eagles third in District after losses to La Vega, Connally

Salado Lady Eagles are third in district after losses to La Vega and Connally last week.

SHS 37

CHS 48

Salado Lady Eagles lost to Connally Lady Cadets 48-37 at home Jan. 27. The loss splits the conference foes with a loss to each other. Salado is 4-3 in district 23-4A with two losses to La Vega. Connally is 5-2 with a loss to La Vega and a second meet-up on Feb. 2.

Elsie Law puts up a shot. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

Connally took a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and led 32-17 at the half. The Lady Cadets led Salado 39-21 after three. Salado closed the gap in the fourth, hitting 10 of 15 free throws and outscoring Connally 16-9.

Harley Droulliard led Salado with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Karlee Konarik followed with 10 points, 5 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brooke McLaurin, 6 points and 7 rebounds, Elsie Law, 3 points, 4 rebounds and an assist; Lorali Bookout, 2 points and 4 rebounds, Giselle Salazar, 2 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Ally Ihler, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections and Ariel Cebreco, a point, 7 rebounds and a deflection.

Lady Eagles 30

La Vega 70

La Vega showed why it is ranked #5 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll, beating Salado Lady Eagles 70-30 on Jan. 24.

The Lady Pirates led 24-18 at the half but poured on 30 points in the third and holding Salado to just 3 in the third and 16 in the fourth for the 70-30 win.

Elsie Law led the girls with 7 points and 9 rebounds.

Also scoring were Lorali Bookout, 6 points, 6 rebounds, a deflection, a steal and a block; Harley Droulliard, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 deflections; Karlee Konarik, 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection, a steal and a block; Ally Ihler, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 deflections and a steal; Brooke McLaurin, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and a steal and Ariel Cebreco, an assist.

Salado JV Red 32

La Vega JV 72

Salado JV Red lost to La Vega JV squad 72-32 on the road Jan. 24.

Ainsleigh Liebig led the girls with 14 points.

Also scoring were Brooklyn Williamson, 8 points, Abigail Klein 4 points, Riley Guthrie, 4 points and Lola Haas, 3 points.

Salado JV Red 65

Connally JV 51

Salado JV Red Lady Eagles beat Connally JV in a home game Jan. 27.

Riley Guthrie led the girls with 19 points.

Ainsleigh Liebig and Brianna Tutor followed with 16 points each.

Also scoring were Abigail Klein and Brooklyn Williamson, 6 points each and Mechell Estrada and Lola Haas, 2 points each.

Salado JV White 28

Holland JV 36

Holland JV girls scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to hold on for 36-28 win over the Salado JV White basketball team Jan. 23.

Presli Thompson led the girls with 19 points, followed by Reese Franks, 6 points, and Haley Yohner, 3 points.