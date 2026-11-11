Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Lady Eagles will face Davenport Lady Wolves in the 4A Div. 1 State Semi-Finals after dominating the Bellville Brahmenettes for the Region III Championship Nov. 10.

They will face each other at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Littleton Gymnasium-Blossom Athletic Center, 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio.



Davenport swept Tivy in the Region IV championship.

This is the fourth trip in a row to the state semi-finals for Salado. Salado has not advanced to the state finals. Yet. In 2023, they lost 3-1 to Randall. In 2024 and 2025, they lost to Wimberley. Wimberley won state in 2024.

The Lady Eagles have yet to meet with Davenport.

This year both teams faced Wimberley, which advanced to the State Semi-Finals in 4A Div. 2. Salado won its contest with the then #1 rated Wimberley during tournament play, winning 2-0. Davenport split its two district matches with each team sweeping the other 3-0.

Salado completely dominated the #4 ranked Bellville Brahmenettes in the Region III finals, holding a lead throughout all three sets Nov. 10 at Leon High School.

1 2 3 F



SHS 25 25 25 3

BHS 15 16 11 0

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the first set against Bellville and never looked back.

After Charli Niu fed Naomi Niu for a kill to start the series, the Lady Eagles ran off four points on Ayvah Smith’s service, which included two aces.

The Brahmenettes got within two at 8-6 and after swapping points, Salado extended its lead on Presley Ortega’s serve to 12-7.

Kate Maedgen and Mazzy Johnson also had runs of three points on their services to put Salado up 24-14. The set ended when Presley Ortega fed Kaylee Bragg for the 25-15 win.

In the second set, Johnson gave Salado an early advantage, rattling off four straight points on her service, including an ace. Bellville tied the score at 5-5 and held close to the Lady Eagles.

Salado began to put the set away on a three point service by Johnson to go up by 16-12. The service included a terrific block by Bragg and Brylynn Beavers and kills by Smith assisted by Charli Niu.

The girls seemed to read each others’ minds as Niu and Ortega fed the hitters time and again.

Charli and Naomi Niu put the set away at 25-16.

The third set was a blow out. Salado went up 6-0 on Maedgen’s service, which included an ace and kills by Johnson and Naomi Niu.

During the set, only two times did the girls not have runs on their services. Meanwhile, Bellville only had one service for a point as Salado defense was able to handle every serve.

The set and match ended with Charli Niu feeding Smith 25-11.