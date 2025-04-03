Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles (27-3) will face the San Antonio Davenport Lady Wolves in the 4A, Div. 1 State Semi-final at 7 p.m. April 4 at Dripping Springs High School, 940 US 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620. Davenport is the Region IV champion. They were second in District 26-4A, behind Wimberley. Sydney Lange scores the game-winning goal against Lumberton. Photo by Royce Wiggin



The Lady Eagles got past the Lumberton Lady Raiders 2-1 April 2 to win the Region III Championship and earn their fourth trip to the semi-final round.

Lumberton took a first half lead when Bailey Alford scored on a breakaway shot to the right side of the goal in the 15th minute of the match. This came after Lumberton made a save on a shot by Cassie Vargas in the 14th minute.

Lumberton made saves on shots by Izzy Blancaflor in the 31st minute and by Sydney Lange in the 37th minute. Salado had an opportunity to convert a corner kick in the 38th minute but the header went wide of the goal.

The Lady Eagles tied the score on a penalty kick by Sydney Lange in the 56th minute of the match.

Lange scored the game-winner with 2:27 left in regulation, after Lumberton defended against a header in a crowded box. Lange took advantage of a shot between two approaching defenders and the goalkeeper.

Salado Lady Eagles shut out Vidor 4-0 in the Region Semi-final game March 28.

Julia Aniol, Jillian Taylor, Reese Lange and Lucy Johnson scored the Lady Eagles goals. Assists were made by Mady Serna and Syndey Lange. Salado Lady Eagles are 4A, Div. 1 Region III soccer champions. Photo by Royce Wiggin