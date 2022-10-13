Lady Eagles undefeated in District with win over China Spring

Salado Lady Eagles are undefeated in district play and have extended their win streak to 12 games after escaping a five-set match against China Spring Oct. 7 and sweeping Gatesville in three Oct. 4.

The Lady Eagles gassed the China Spring Lady Cougars in the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-13 before China Spring narrowly won the next two sets 25-23 and 26-24 forcing a decisive fifth set Oct. 7 in Salado. Salado won the fifth set 19-17.

Livia Niu had four aces to lead the Lady Eagles in serving. Reese Rich and Haleigh Wilk each had two aces.

Rich led the girls in attacking with 16 kills, followed by Macy Morris, 10 kills, Wilk and Niu, nine kills each Haley Brown, seven kills and Elsie Law, two kills.

Law and Morris each had three blocks. Niu had two and Wilk had one.

Wilk and Nie had 22 assists, followed by Rich, Jordan Ferguson and Katey Bartek, two assists each.

Rich made 21 digs, followed by Sara Ellis, 16, Wilk, 15, Liu, 13, Brown, seven, Bartek, five, Ferguson, four and Morris, one.

Salado Lady Eagles swept Gatesville on the road Oct. 4 with only one set, the middle, being close. Salado won 25-15, 25-23 and 25-14.

Ellis led the girls in serving with four aces, followed by Niu, three, Rich and Wilk, two each and Bartek and Grace Clemons, one each.

Rich led the girls in attacking the ball with nine kills, followed by Morris, eight, Niu, five, Wilk, four and Brown, two.

Wilk had 16 assists to lead Salado, followed by Niu, seven, Rich, two and Brown, Clemons, and Morris, one each.

Reese led the girls in digs with eight, followed by Ellis, seven, Niu, Wilk and Bartek, four each and Ferguson and Clemons, three each.