Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles will face Vidor in the Regional Semi-Finals at 7 p.m. March 28 at Tomballe ISD Stadium.

The Lady Eagles beat Bay City in the Area game March 25 in La Grange.

Bay City started off the scoring but Salado quickly fought back. The first goal from the Eagles was from Lucy Johnson with an assist from Sydney Lange. Reese Lange then scored with an assist from Lucy Johnson. Jillian Taylor scored off of a corner kick from Mady Serna. Sydney Lange would then assist Reese Lange, and Kenedi Smith would assist Izzy Blancaflor.

Bay City would have the opportunity to score off of a penalty kick and they would capitalize.

But, the Eagles weren’t done yet. Emily Lemus would score and then assist Jillian Taylor.

The final score was 7-2 for another Salado victory.

The Salado Lady Eagles are Bi-District Champions after shutting out La Vega at home 7-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Shelby Hollywood and Lucy Johnson led the Lady Eagles in scoring, each with 2 goals. Also scoring for Salado were: Sydney Lange, Reese Lange, and Avery Hibner.