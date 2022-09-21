Lady Eagles win 13 of last 15

Salado’s Varsity squad has won 13 of their last 15 including six straight. The girls hosted the visiting Lady Mustangs of Marble Falls in a non-district match on Sept. 16.

Salado wasted no time coming out swinging in a dominating 25-10 first set victory behind a diverse offensive attack. The second set would get off to a bit slower start before the Lady Eagles settled in and moved to a commanding 2-0 set lead with a 25-13 win. Errors would catch up with Salado as they let Marble Falls steal the third 19-25 before turning on the gas again in the fourth to put away the Lady Mustangs 25-13. 6 rotation OH Reese Rich led all attackers with 15 followed closely by S/RS Livia Niu (12) and MB Macy Morris (10). Across from Niu was Haleigh Wilk who finished the night with 18 assists and 2 blocks. DS’ Katey Bartek and Grace Clemons had a great night getting balls up.

The Lady Eagles moved to 19-14 and look forward to keeping the momentum going against former district opponent, Georgetown Gateway Tuesday night. Results were past press deadline.

JV Red (20-4)

The JV Red team won comfortably in two over the Lady Mustangs 25-9 and 25-12. Strong serving by London Woods backed by clean defense and Marble Falls never had much of a window. OH Karlee had some big swings on the night as well.

JV White (14-8)

It was a tighter match in the JV White gym, but the Lady Eagles still prevailed in two (25-19, 25-22). It was a great team effort from everyone and Coach Vasquez is pleased with the progress.

Reported by Clint Brown

Pink Week gear

Order your Lady Eagle Pink Week gear at https://gogearup.io/salado-pink22 by Sept. 28. All of the proceeds from the shirt sales will be donated to a local Salado ISD parent that is currently battling breast cancer.

Long sleeve United in Pink shirts are $25 and short sleeve United in Pink shirts are $20