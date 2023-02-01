Lady Eagles win district opener with shut out of China Spring; JV Lady Eagles place second in their own JV Soccer Classic

Salado Varsity Lady Eagles won their district opener against China Spring 4-0 on the road Jan. 27. The girls are ranked #4 in state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

Shelby Hollywood got the hat trick for Salado and Sydney Lange scored the final goal of the game. Taylor Dabney and Fran Blancaflor recorded the shut out for the Lady Eagles.

The JV Lady Eagles also shut out China Spring on Jan. 27 by a score of 5-0.

Kinsey scored two goals, Maygan Bartels, Britany Hernandez and Thalia Alvarez each scored a goal in the win,

JV Girls place second in their own tournament

Salado JV Eagles placed second in their own Salado JV Soccer Classic Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

Back row: Addison King, Rylee Young, Penelope Anderson, Maygan Bartels, Madyson Rosamond, Cambry Edmondson, Sofia Cadenas, Kinsey Yawn Front row: Baleigh Ryce, Britany Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Emily Lemus, Cade Harris, Thalia Alvarez, Payton Cunningham

Salado fell 1-0 to Midlothian Heritage in the championship game on Jan. 28

The JV Lady Eagles started the Salado JV Classic with a 6-0 shut out win over Marble Falls,

Goals came from Penny Anderson, two, Cade Harris, two, Britany Hernandez, and Baleigh Ryce.

Penny Anderson scored two goals to lead Salado to a 6-0 win over IDEA South Flores in their second game of the day Jan. 26.

Also scoring goals were Sofia Cadenas, Addison King, Thalia Alvarez and Emily Lemus.