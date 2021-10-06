Ladye Eagles beat Lake Belton in four

Salado Volleyball matched up against Lake Belton Volleyball on Sept. 28 in Salado and got the best of their opponent in four sets (25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23). The Lady Eagles grabbed an early lead and Lake Belton could never get closer than 2-1 before Salado took the win in four.

Lainey Taylor led the team with 16 kills, followed by Reese Rich with 13 and Haleigh Wilk with seven kills.

Defensively, Nikki Poole blocked six shots at the net while Macy Morris and Taylor had four blocks each.

Wilk had 38 assists at setter.

Sara Ellis had 17 digs while Rich had 14 in the series.

Senior captain Lainey Taylor showed poise and allowed the Lady Eagles to lean on her all match.

Reported by Clint Brown

JV Red

The Salado Lady Eagles went toe-to-toe with Lake Belton Volleyball in Salado and fell in two sets (16-25, 17-25). Lake Belton proved to be too much as the Lady Eagles lost in two sets.

Reported by Clint Brown

JV White

The Lady Eagles squared up against Lake Belton Volleyball at home and suffered a loss in two sets (LL). Salado couldn’t click on the set losing in straight sets. Myah Rogers played great defense all afternoon.

Reported by Clint Brown

Junior High Results

The Lady Eagles 8th Grade A Team took down the Taylor Ducks in a thrilling three set match last week, winning the final set 25-10.

The Lady Eagles were offensively led by Elsie Law and Haley Brown, while Bri Tutor and Elizabeth Markham contributed numerous amounts of serves from the service line. Reese Lange and Shelby Dodge defensively led the Lady Eagles. Players of the game: Reese Lange and Bri Tutor.

The Lady Eagles 8th Grade B won their game against the Taylor Ducks, winning in two quick sets. The Lady Eagles were led defensively by Kensley Free and Reese Franks, both contributing with great passes in serve receive. The Lady Eagles were led offensively by Reese Franks and Mady Serna for having a great game at the service line and helping make key plays to get us the points. Player of the game is Jackie Hammond for leading The Lady Eagles offensively at the net, at the service line, and defensively at the net.

The Lady Eagles 7th Grade A Team played great last week by beating the Taylor Lady Ducks in straight sets. The team played great together and even played a new rotation they had not yet practiced. Blakeley Pekar led the team with awesome serves and Conlee Cox and Brylee Craddick played well at the net. Blakeley Pekar is the player of the game.

The Lady Eagles 7th Grade B Team took down the Taylor Ducks in straight sets last week. The Lady Eagles came out firing from the service line and had many aces from Lucy Johnson and Amira Amani. Addy Kincaid played stellar at the net and received player of the game.

Reported by Coach Blair Hodges