Salado Village Voice

Lanny Joe Buckley

August 29, 1943

January 2, 2026



A man who never met a stranger, only a person who could become a friend. A man who never turned a friend away if they were in need, Lanny Joe “Buck” Buckley, went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2026.





Buck was born on August 29, 1943, in Mt. Vernon and raised in nearby Burlington, Washington, where he graduated from Burlington-Edison High School. Buck enlisted in the Air Force in 1962 and served honorably until being discharged in 1966 as an Airman First Class.

After his service, he spent thirty years working in the electronics field, with the majority of that time at Texas Instruments. Upon retiring from Texas Instruments, he started his own construction company, which specialized in repairs, remodels, and small building projects.

Buck was a committed Christian who served as a deacon in his church. He was ordained as a deacon at South Jonestown Baptist Church and served at First Baptist Church in Salado for over twenty years before being recognized as a Deacon Emeritus in 2025.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Wanda “Dee” Buckley. He is also survived by his cherished daughter, Shelley Nagel and husband Chris; beloved granddaughter, Virginia “Vee” Nagel; and daughter of the heart, Tara Lukehart.

A celebration of his life will be held at First Baptist Church in Salado, Saturday, January 10th at 1:00 pm.

For those desiring, donations may be made to Heart and Hand Ministries (Salado), the American Stroke Association, or the American Heart Association.