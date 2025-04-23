The Village of Salado and Salado Public Library District will hold joint elections with in-person early voting beginning April 22 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.

April 22 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. May 3 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 7 p.m. if envelope is NOT postmarked. May 5 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope IS postmarked.

In-person early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-25 and April 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28;.

Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St. Salado.

The Salado Public Library District election will decide three two-year terms on the Library Board of Directors. Candidates appear in the following ballot order: Stephen Sequeira, Barbara Morris, Dana Rojas, Ray Lindner, BeckyMichele Huppert, Robert J. Macko, Jr., Chris Lanman, Jill C. McKinney.

Every election, Salado Village Voice features a series of introductions of the candidates and questions and answers with the candidates in the weeks leading up to the election.

We asked the candidates the following three questions about what they read and why:

Question 1: In 2024, Salado Public Library District received $758,622.40 in sales tax rebates to fund its budget. What are your thoughts on the Library budget? Are there areas of too much or too little spending? Is there anything you would want to see different for the Library budget? (200 words)

Question 2: The Library is planning an expansion into an adjacent piece of property that it purchased. What experience or expertise would you bring to the board for this project? What would you like to see in a Library expansion project? (200 words)

Stephen Sequeira



Question 1: Since the budget corresponds to a September-August fiscal year, it would be more appropriate to look at sales tax receipts for FY2024, which totaled $707,136.06. Receipts have increased by an average of 10.82% since FY2016, so a reasonable projection for FY2025 would be somewhere in the range of $784,000. (The FY2025 budget assumes revenue of $705,000, which is too conservative.)

As I am not currently on the board, I am not in a position to scrutinize cost projections in areas critical to the library’s mission, such as maintenance, insurance, and so on. On these, I defer to the judgment of the current trustees—though if elected, I would expect a full accounting of every item to ensure our tax dollars are being used wisely.

That said, I do have some reservations. (1) Several items in the Computer & Automation category seem high. (2) I’m curious about the $6,000 for Public Relations. (3) I think it would be prudent to explicitly set aside monies for future expansion. I suspect overflow funds are currently deposited into TexPool for this purpose, but including a specific line item in the budget would allow for more precise forecasting.

Question 2: Regarding the expansion project, my strengths are more personal than professional: a sharp eye for detail and a willingness to ask, “Why?”

As I see it, there are a few key questions to answer: (1) What should the district do with the property it purchased in 2021? (2) Should the current facility be expanded, or should a new branch be built somewhere else? (3) In either scenario, what will be the library’s identity post-expansion?

I’m glad the district owns the property next door, but not convinced it should be the site of an expansion. The district’s population is projected to triple in ten years, and most of that will occur far from Main Street. I strongly support exploring the feasibility of building a branch closer to where these new neighborhoods are taking shape.

720 Design’s community survey was enlightening and instructive. (1) None of the respondents said they avoid using the library because it’s too crowded. (2) “Books are still the brand”—90% said they visit the library to check out books. (3) Saladoans want a community center, which I believe ought to be distinct from the library and funded separately—a discussion for another day.

Barbara Morris



Question 1: The library is a valuable resource that serves the entire community, offering learning opportunities for all ages. From biweekly storytime and monthly programs for young adults to informative sessions for adults and vibrant book clubs, the library is more than just a place for books, it’s a hub for growth, connection, and lifelong learning. As Benjamin Franklin wisely said, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” The Salado Public Library truly embodies this philosophy by creating opportunities for community members to engage, learn, and build meaningful relationships. These experiences enrich not only our minds but also our emotional well-being, something that is truly priceless.

Yes, $758,000 is a significant budget. Would I change how some funds are spent? Absolutely. But as a Salado Public Library Board of Trustees member, my decisions are guided by what’s best for the library and the community, not just personal opinion. I’ve advocated and voted for cost-cutting when needed because I believe in responsible stewardship and planning for the future. If re-elected, I’ll continue to support smart, community-first decisions and uphold the library’s mission to offer free, invaluable resources to all.

Question 2: The Salado Public Library expansion is about more than space; it’s about strengthening our community. From the start, staff and board members have prioritized community input. Residents voted on desired features, and results were shared at a joint event in February, alongside findings from a demographic survey. In addition, the library formed the Salado Public Library Expansion Task Force, made up of dedicated community volunteers who continue to offer valuable insight and feedback throughout the planning process. Partnering with an architectural firm that specializes in library design, the project is well on its way to bringing the community’s vision to life.

As a current Board of Trustees member, I’ve proudly supported this community-first approach. I’ve consistently advocated for public involvement, both on the library board and through past service on other community boards. I believe the library should continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our ever-changing community. I remain committed to supporting this expansion and to championing the library as an essential and welcoming hub for the entire community.

Dana Rojas



Question 1: The Salado Library is one of fifteen district libraries in Texas.. A district library differs from a public library in structure, governance, and scope and is better positioned to serve rural populations more equitably. Our library is separate from the Village of Salado, and therefore, less subject to political changes or city budget shifts. Our library is funded by a dedicated sales tax levy, giving it stable, voter approved funding. This affords for greater independence to prioritize community needs, plan long-term, and avoid competing with other village services for funds. We are fortunate to be in the beginning stages of a massive expansion and while I am excited and supportive of this effort, I do want to see a more detailed description of the $100,000 budgeted for “expansion planning”. I’d like to see a focus on more community fundraising/donation efforts which serves two key purposes: community involvement and increased funding. Finally, I have always believed in paying your personnel the most you can and providing annual merits. To me, it’s good business sense to hold onto your most precious resource, our librarians. Investing in our librarians=investing in our library= investing in our community and its future.

Question 2: I had the privilege of being a member of a focus group in the early stages of the library expansion along with other community members. There was active discussion amongst the group of the programs and services each wanted to see as well as visuals of other library projects completed to peruse for inspiration. It’s obvious the Board and Library Director/personnel have thoughtfully taken this expansion project on and soliciting the opinion of the community illustrates their desire to include the public. My 21+ years in the finance industry gives me a powerful edge- especially when it comes to the expansion project. This project will require financial strategy, oversight, and long-term planning. I understand how to build, manage, and stretch a budget. I know how to access financial risks, ensure compliance, understand return on investment, and help guide decisions. I have extensive experience in reviewing contracts, evaluating bids, and negotiating. With over 18 years of leadership experience in people management, I know how to navigate complex decisions, balance different viewpoints, and find solutions that benefit everyone. Serving on the Library Board requires the same skills-thoughtful leadership, collaboration, and strategic planning, all while maintaining transparency and minimizing wasteful spending.

Ray Lindner



Question 1: The library’s current budget is certainly fiscally responsible, allowing the library to continue to set aside funds for future expansion of services, activities, and space. The budget also reflects a continued investment in staff and substantial expansion planning.

While the proposed library expansion would require significant attention and investment, it is worth reviewing the allocation for programming and outreach. The library might also consider hiring an outreach coordinator responsible to explore ways to engage potential clientele with existing services and identifying specific opportunities to meet the needs of the community. Given Salado’s diverse population, from young families to retirees, I’d suggest that more resources be directed toward after-school programming, tech literacy for all populations, and increased senior outreach. Even modest budget shifts can have a big impact on accessibility and participation.

The cost of providing an appropriate balance of funding for each of these demands a balance of vision and experience. I have served on both the planning and oversight committees for such projects, and believe this experience is crucial for the library board moving forward. Overall, I support a proactive, fiscally responsible approach that reflects community input and evolving needs.

Question 2: With a background in project management and community engagement for other non-profits, I bring to the board experience in overseeing activities that reflect both growth and local values. The planned expansion is an opportunity to enhance services while preserving the library’s welcoming, small-town atmosphere.

The library recently completed an extensive survey that identified numerous areas and activities that patrons desire in an expanded library setting. The challenge for the board is to determine the funding and space requirement for each activity, then prioritize the allocation of resources (both funding and space). It is also important to keep the project on track, community-focused, and aligned with long-term sustainability.

Expansion isn’t just about adding square footage; it’s about extending the spirit of what already makes the library so valued. My priority would be creating flexible spaces that can be adapted to the changing needs of Salado and our patrons: quiet areas, tech spaces, and gathering spots for workshops or civic events. I would also advocate expanding library services through community outreach activities.

My vision for our library is an expansion that would maximize opportunities for all patrons to participate in meaningful personal activity. This is a unique opportunity to significantly improve our community!

BeckyMichele Huppert



Question 1: As a Trustee I voted for the FY25 budget “with edits” in August, and had I been able to attend September’s meeting, I would have approved the recorded version. Budgets take thought, research and teamwork to compile and approve, and this one was no exception. I create budgets as Treasurer for the Salado Museum and College Park, and applaud the former Board of Trustees who were fiscally responsible and invested revenue long-term to pay for past expansions without creating debt. Subsequent budgets will need to increase payroll/retirement to accommodate the number and quality of personnel needed to run a premier library for over 50,000 residents/patrons. Increases to “Summer Reading”, “Children’s supplies” and “YA Supplies” will maintain our renowned mission of human development, and increases in “Special Events” can contribute to community and cultural mission points. More spending on technical equipment and services may be required to accommodate the internet and wireless usage and web hits. Optics should also be placed on increasing revenue, like the Family Place Grants that foster development of infants. As the Library is not just books, faxes/copies and notarizing, but community, culture and resources, Trustees need the desire to serve the Library’s mission.

Question 2: I have diverse experience in administrative matters like government regulations, logistics, and finance. I am also resourceful in filling knowledge gaps, having diverse connections in the community and knowing people with experience who are willing to advise. As Trustee already I am an addition to the Library Expansion Task Force, which is comprised of volunteers with myriad experience including construction, government requirements, and real estate, and members associated with the Library since its inception who want to see it to its next phase. What I would like in this project is transparency, community interest, and fiscal responsibility that will accommodate quickly the impending growth. The Board and Librarians thoroughly researched and hired the company 720 Design to lead us through the expansion. Since November, they have spearheaded an extensive and varied survey, itemizing and categorizing over 1,000 responses from Library district residents. My responsibility as Trustee will be to vote for the items most wanted by the residents and affordable, to listen to suggestions, and to communicate the progress. Personal agenda is not relevant in building our library to fulfill its mission in an expanding and diverse community.

Robert J. Macko, Jr.



Question 1: Our library budget should prioritize community needs, technological advancements, and efficient resource allocation. It should reflect a balance between traditional library services and innovative programs that cater to diverse community interests. A thoughtful budget can empower the library to fulfill its mission of providing equitable access to information and resources.

Libraries provide free and equitable access to a wide range of information resources, including books, periodicals, databases, and digital materials. A healthy budget ensures that libraries can continue to build and maintain these collections.

Question 2: A successful library expansion should prioritize community needs by offering flexible spaces, technology access, and diverse programming. It should also focus on accessibility, comfort, and creating a welcoming environment that fosters learning and engagement.

I would encourage the community to come together and present their ideas for the expansion, it’s going to be their library.

Chris Lanman



Question 1: The founders of our library were forward-thinking in establishing it as a Library District that allowed voters to allocate a portion of our sales taxes to its support. This means that in good times the library will be well funded and can save money for both future projects and challenging times. This dedicated revenue stream has enabled the library to expand services without incurring debt. Although they have expanded library programs and restructured staffing to meet the needs of the fast-growing population in our library district, the number of library patrons, which has grown 70% since 2019, is projected to more than double in the next 10 years.

I support the decisions the trustees have made in the past, and am encouraged by their vision for the future. I would be interested in looking at collaborations between our library, the Salado Museum and the Gault Archaeological site to further strengthen our ties to local history.

Question 2: The growth we see in our area will continue into the foreseeable future, requiring expansion of the library facilities and services. The board will be key in planning and executing this project in a way that will meet the needs of their patrons, from infants to seniors and everyone in between. This will be a tall order and will require input from the community, so the trustees have created an advisory board that will facilitate that process. I have a great deal to learn about the operations of the library, but as a frequent patron I am looking forward to serving in any way I can. I’ve attended several board meetings and am impressed with the prudent stewardship of funds as well as the transparency in posting budgets and meeting minutes on their website. If I am elected to the Salado Library Board of Trustees, my past management experience in problem solving, teamwork, and budget oversight will enable me to make a positive contribution to the planning and execution of the expansion project. I would like to see our library lead the way as a learning and gathering place in our community, and to accomplish this it will take, not just a board, but a village.



Jill C McKinney



Did not reply.