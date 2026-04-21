Salado Village Voice asked questions of the candidates for two two-year terms on the Salado Public Library District board of directors. They appear on the ballot as the following: Theresa Schwab, Nancy Mills Mackey, Maira Garza, A. Keith Cryar and Christian Wigley. Question 1: As a director for the next two years, you will be involved in the expansion of the Salado Public Library. What are your thoughts on this project so far? (150 words) Question 2: What are your thoughts on the annual budget for the Library? Are there areas that should have more funding? Less funding? (150 words) Question 3: What are your thoughts on the staff of Salado Public Library? Do you support them? Why or why not? (150 words) Question 4: What was your first experience with a community library? What has your experience been with Salado Public Library, positive or negative? (150 words)

Theresa Schwab



Question 1: The expansion project has a solid foundation. Hiring a specialized design firm, asking for community input, and creating a volunteer Task Force are all smart first steps. The board should be recognized for its thoughtful planning.

As the project continues, I think we should keep focusing on long-term sustainability, flexible spaces, and making sure our collection, technology, and programs grow with the building. Expansion is not just about adding space; it’s about meeting the changing needs of the community the library serves.

I also recommend creating a formal fundraising plan. Even though sales tax revenue is strong right now, a project this big should not rely on just one source of funding. We should include grants, support from the Friends group, and donor campaigns.

If elected, I would prioritize transparency, fiscal responsibility, and making sure this investment reflects the needs and values of the whole community.

Question 2: The Salado Public Library is financially stable. However, the library remains almost entirely reliant on sales tax income.

The library allocates only 5% of its annual budget to books and media, which is below the 10-15% recommended for accredited libraries in Texas. Despite surplus income, the library is not meeting its collection needs.

Staffing costs are on target, but there is little room to adjust, and some staff are pulling double duty. At the same time, technology expenses are higher than planned and are likely to require additional allocation.

A closer review reveals additional budget issues, particularly with legal fees. Even doubling the funding would not meet industry standards. The library should improve its policies to better protect its assets and clarify matters for patrons.

Overall, the focus should be on aligning spending with priorities: strong policies, adequate staffing, and investment in core library services.

Question 3: I fully support the staff of the Salado Public Library. They are professionals who perform their duties in accordance with the board’s policies under the leadership of the Executive Director. This is exactly what is expected of them.

Let’s be clear about how governance works. Personnel decisions, performance evaluations, and daily staff management are the responsibility of the Executive Director, not the board and not the public. A board that gets involved in staff matters oversteps its role and weakens effective leadership.

If there are concerns about library policy, the right place to bring them is to the board, which sets policy, rather than the employees who follow those policies.

I support a governance structure where staff are respected, the Executive Director leads operations, and the board focuses on vision, policy, and accountability.

Question 4: My love for reading started at the Richardson Public Library. I remember browsing the shelves, checking out piles of books, and, I’ll admit, dealing with a few late fines now and then.

Since moving here in 2017, the Salado Public Library has been a key resource for me. In my first week, when my home internet went out, the library gave me a place to work and helped me stay on track. That experience showed me how important the library is to our community.

But my experience also showed me where we can improve. I’ve seen that some long-time New York Times business bestsellers aren’t on our shelves. As a candidate, I think any book that’s been a top seller for two years should be in our collection. I want to make sure our library is just as strong in resources as it is in welcoming.



Nancy Mills Mackey



Question 1: The Salado Public Library (SPL) has been expanding since it opened in 1986 in 900 square feet in the Old Town Shopping Center. In 1993 the library moved to 1,600 square feet in the renovated Salado Civic Center, and 10 years later it moved to its current location, then 4,000 square feet. After several additions, the library now encompasses 7,500 square feet. Recent expansion planning started in 2018 when I was board president, resulting in the 2020-2025 strategic plan, the 2021 purchase of an adjacent duplex, the 2025 SPL Facility Master Plan presented last fall, and a concept design to be presented publicly at 3 p.m. April 27 at the library. We have saved for expansion but need more funds, so we will creatively rearrange existing space, possibly rent more space and establish a foundation seeking charitable gifts. As history demonstrates, growth will continue to be a challenge.

Question 2: The SPL District budget for FY2025/2026, starting in September 2025, anticipates annual income of $963,300 and expenses of $908,714, with a net of $54,586 (to be invested for future expansion). More than 86% of the budgeted revenue comes from .5% sales tax collected by the state for the library district. No property taxes support the library. Almost 60% of budgeted expenses is allocated for personnel costs, which is typical according to the American Library Association. The nation’s public libraries, depending on size and region, usually spend between 60% and 75% of their total operating budget on personnel. The budget is realistic and prioritizes saving for future expansion. It is slightly underfunded in supplies, computer automation and legal fees and is not substantially overfunded in any areas. The annual budget and audit are available on the library website, and the treasurer’s unaudited reports are reviewed publicly at each month’s board meeting.

Question 3: I admire and support our wonderful library staff. They are learned, knowledgeable about library services and materials, creative and empathetic. In the last eight years, we have added three master-degreed librarians to our staff, bringing the total (in addition to the library director) to four. Our growth in services for children, teens and adults reflects the benefit of additional professional staff. Our outreach programs, including those at the Senior Center, also have grown. The board and director have worked diligently over the past five to seven years to implement a pay scale that will allow us to recruit and retain excellent professional and support staff. In addition, our board continues to work on improving the personnel plan. As our library expands, we will need more staff to implement more services, but I am pleased that we have created the infrastructure for future growth.

Question 4: My first experience with a community library was when my mother began taking me at about age 3. Weekly trips to the library were a childhood highlight, and I was thrilled with the freedom to choose my own books. This exercise in independence made me feel very grown up. My experience with the Salado Public Library has been extremely positive. Before I moved to Salado, my parents and great aunt – all avid readers — lived here. Mom was one of the founders of the Salado Public Library District and a staunch supporter/volunteer. When my aunt’s eyesight failed, the librarians personally delivered audiobooks to her. She said it was a blessing not to have to give up reading and the joy it provided. After moving to Salado in 2014, I visited the library to volunteer and to meet people. I treasure the friends and purpose I’ve found serving at the library!

Maira Garza



Question 1: I’m excited to see that the library is doing so well that they are planning an expansion. Our library is already incredibly popular and hosts lots of events and it’s great that they are growing.

Question 2: Based on how popular the events are with the community (like the Summer Reading kickoff), I think it would be a good idea to up the budget from last year so that we can accommodate more people.

Question 3: I strongly support the library and our librarians. It feels as if they have been constantly under attack for the last year and it saddens me to see that the same individuals are the ones harassing our amazing staff.

Question 4: My first experience with the library was positive. My family and I came and signed up for library cards as soon as we moved to Salado and we immediately loved the atmosphere, the displays and the people. The librarians are so thoughtful and helpful. We really are lucky to have such a great team working there.

A. Keith Cryar



Question 1: The process of saving for the library expansion has taken years of careful budgeting. With a decision to move forward, the directors have sought input from the community and library staff regarding their requirements and preferences and have consulted with a professional organization specializing in library expansions.

The estimate for the expansion exceeds the library’s current savings, the amount that banks would loan the library to fund the project, and the area of land currently owned by the library.

Over the next year, the library directors will have to make difficult decisions about which expansion requests are feasible given the construction costs. It’s important to speed up the process so that a plan can be finalized and construction can begin before the current library becomes overwhelmed by the growing population in the library district.

Question 2: The annual budget for the library presents a challenging task of balancing operational expenses and future planning. Additionally, there’s an ongoing need to increase the library’s expansion fund.

The staff budget is inadequate. Until recently, the library staff was underpaid compared to other libraries in our area, making it difficult to recruit and retain staff. Salaries are now competitive, but the current staffing remains insufficient.

The budget for this year did not include the substantial costs of book challenges, which have exceeded the entire previous history of the library, resulting in increased staff time, multiple purchases of challenged books for Reconsideration Committees, and additional fees to address legal complaints from challengers’ lawyers.

Question 3: The library staff are dedicated, professional, and deserving of support. When library needs have arisen, they have willingly accepted responsibilities and workloads beyond their job descriptions or titles.

Question 4: My initial and continued experiences with the library have all been positive. I have been a library patron everywhere I have lived. Therefore, before moving to Salado, I was familiar with libraries in large and small communities. I am amazed at the quality of the Salado Library for a community of its size.

Christian Wigley

Christian Wigley is withdrawing from the race for Library Board. Shortly after filing and after the last day to withdraw from the race, he learned that his work schedule would not allow him to dedicate the time to serve the Library.

Wigley says that when his work schedule allows it, he would like to serve on the board.

Look for his name in the future, but he asks that you do not vote for him this election.