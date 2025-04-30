Election Day for the Village of Salado and Salado Public Library District will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.



The Salado Public Library District election will decide three two-year terms on the Library Board of Directors. Candidates appear in the following ballot order: Stephen Sequeira, Barbara Morris, Dana Rojas, Ray Lindner, BeckyMichele Huppert, Robert J. Macko, Jr., Chris Lanman, Jill C. McKinney.

Every election, Salado Village Voice features a series of introductions of the candidates and questions and answers with the candidates in the weeks leading up to the election.

We asked the candidates the following three questions about what they read and why:

Question 1: There has been great debate about libraries being safe spaces. Is Salado Library a safe space? Why or why not? How would you improve it? (200 words)

Question 2: Are there books in Salado Library that should not be there? If so, why? What would you do to address that? (200 words)

Question 3: Are there books that are NOT in Salado Library that Should be? If so, why should they be there? What would you do to address that? (200 words)

Stephen Sequeira



Question 1: Is the Salado Public Library a safe space? Yes and no.

The library is very well-run, especially for a town this size. I have said as much, repeatedly, to library employees and board members. The staff are clearly competent, love their job, and love this community.

Having frequently visited the library, both by myself and with my kids, I have never felt physically unsafe, and I have always felt that the staff cared for patrons and their well-being.

So in that sense, the answer is unequivocally “yes.”

But we are in a situation now where some Salado families with young kids are hesitant to visit the library.

Why? It isn’t because those parents don’t want their kids exposed to different viewpoints. It’s because they don’t want their kids exposed to ideas and words and pictures that will steal their innocence.

The fact is, there is a problem with explicit content in the children’s and young adults sections—both the physical and digital collections.

The solution is simple: amend the Collection Development Policy to protect children from explicit content.

If elected, I will work to ensure the library is a safe space for all—especially children.

Question 2: The answer to this one is easy: Yes.

As someone who has lived and traveled in multiple continents and across the U.S., and who has befriended and worked with people of all backgrounds and persuasions, I appreciate the value of having diverse perspectives represented in a library’s collection.

But right now there are books in the children’s and young adults sections that are outrageously inappropriate from a developmental standpoint. Even worse, they destroy children’s innocence and groom them for predation—making them dangerous.

We’re talking about books with step-by-step instructions on sex acts; tips for visiting sex clubs and using sex apps; approving depictions of sexual relationships between teen boys and adult men; advice on exploring fantasies and kinks online; porn described as a “fun sugary treat”; graphic sexual scenes involving preteens and teens; the normalization of transgenderism for preschoolers; and more.

How can this be addressed?

Relying on the Reconsideration Form, as the current board recommends, is impractical (there are dozens of such books, if not more) and akin to playing whack-a-mole—a removed book can simply be replaced by another.

The only real solution is to revise the Collection Development Policy, as proposed above.

Question 3: In my experience, the library’s collection is well-rounded for its size. Given the limited space, it’s understandable that not every book can be included. I haven’t personally come across a title I thought should be there that was missing.

Then again, I’ve never had to search for a specific book in our collection. If I did and it wasn’t available, I’d likely be able to borrow it through Interlibrary Loan.

However, a local homeschool family told me the library hasn’t stocked books they requested. In the interest of fairness, I’m going to assume that (a) the requested books were appropriate for the collection, and (b) the request wasn’t denied based on personal bias, but simply wasn’t fulfilled due to space limitations, administrative oversight, or some other reasonable explanation.

In situations like this, the library board may be able to help find a resolution. By law, the board “has control over and shall manage the affairs of the district.” I would encourage anyone with an unresolved book request to bring it to the board for review.

Barbara Morris



Question 1: The Salado Library is already a cherished community space where everyone is welcome, and it plays an important role in bringing people together. Looking ahead, I believe the library has the potential to become even more, a true cornerstone of safety, support, and connection for our growing community. In a time when the mental health crisis is touching so many lives, having a trusted, safe place could be a lifeline for those who need it most. Right now, the library is not a safe place, but it could be. But with the right support, investment, staff training, and clear safety procedures, we can create a library environment where every person feels not only welcome but protected. I believe Salado Library can lead the way in showing how a library can be both a beacon of knowledge and a sanctuary of safety for the entire community.

Question 2: As a trustee who fully supports the Library Bill of Rights, I believe that every individual must have the freedom to choose what they read without restriction. The Library Bill of Rights states, “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use.” This commitment to intellectual freedom means that no book in the Salado Library should be removed simply because of its content or perspective. Freedom of choice is essential for personal growth, learning, and the exploration of ideas, and this right belongs equally to minors as well as adults. Libraries and their governing bodies have a legal and professional obligation to ensure free and equitable access to a diverse range of materials for all users. Upholding these principles ensures that our library remains a place where every individual can discover, question, and learn according to their own needs and interests, free from censorship.

Question 3: As a trustee who believes deeply in the power of libraries to serve their entire community, I’m proud of the Salado Library’s commitment to offering a diverse and inclusive collection. While it’s impossible for any library to have every book, I trust our librarians to thoughtfully select materials that reflect the many interests, backgrounds, and needs of our readers. If a community member notices a book missing that they would like to see, we warmly welcome their suggestions, adding new titles helps the library grow with the community it serves. And if a book isn’t available here, our interlibrary loan system makes it easy to borrow from other libraries nearby. At Salado Library, we want everyone to feel supported in their freedom to read, explore, and learn.

Dana Rojas



Question 1: 1. A library becomes a safe space when its welcoming, respectful, and supportive of everyone who visits. A library’s role as a safe space is deeply tied to its commitment to freedom of thought and access to information for all; things such as, intellectual freedom (explore without fear of judgement or censorship), privacy and confidentiality, inclusivity, physical and emotional safety, supportive staff, and community connection. The Salado Library has clear policies on behavior and respect displayed inside the library in simple language. There are quiet spaces and private areas for those who want a break from social interaction. One way the library can become an even safer space is to offer more services and programming for different cultures and identities. Our growing community means we have members within Salado who are primarily Spanish speaking, for example, and having “Hispanic Heritage Month” or meet-ups, would further support our community. Ensuring the library staff completes regular training on things such as trauma-informed services, de-escalation, cultural competency, and LGBTQ+ inclusion can really empower and develop our existing (phenomenal) staff. Finally, collaborating with mental health organizations and marginalized communities for resources and expertise, ensures our library continues to be a safe space.

Question 2: A public library’s role is to serve the entire community-people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs. That means offering a wide range of books and information, even materials that not everyone may personally agree with. I believe no book should be removed simply because someone disagrees with its ideas. Libraries are champions of intellectual freedom, and it’s not the library’s job to limit choices-it’s to provide choices. Parents and individuals have the right to decide what’s right for themselves or their families, but that choice shouldn’t be made for everyone else. Instead of removing books, we should empower readers with information, trusted reviews, and thoughtful programming to help them make the best choices. Book banning limits freedom of thought; a free society depends on open access to different viewpoints so people can think critically, ask questions, and form their own opinions. Diversity and representation matter; many banned books are by or about marginalized groups and removing these erases important voices and makes it harder for readers to see themselves reflected in the world. Libraries are about choice, not coercion. People can choose what to read- or what not to read-and deserve the right to decide for themselves.

Question 3: If you cannot find a book you want, did you know you can request it online or in person at our library? Our library is part of a much larger Interlibrary Loan (ILL) System. An interlibrary loan lets patrons borrow materials from other library systems when their local library doesn’t have what they need. Our library requests the item from another library, it gets shipped locally, and you check it out like normal. The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is a federal agency that gives money to states through grants. This money funds the ILL, shared catalogs, delivery systems, and resource sharing tools. Without these grants, many libraries (especially small, rural ones such as ours) wouldn’t have the technology, delivery systems, or agreements to make ILL work. I have personally requested numerous books over the years, with the ease of signing into my library account online and requesting it. I’ll receive an email (sometimes in as little as 1 week) that my requested book is ready for pick up! The system is awesome, completely free, and saves me the cost of going out and purchasing the book; and if you’re lucky, you might be the very first reader!

Ray Lindner



Question 1: A safe space is generally used to denote one of two major places or environments: ideological and physical space. Most people would agree that a library should be a safe physical space for all. An ideological safe space is a setting where a person should be free to explore books and magazines of ones choosing within certain age-appropriate bounds and safeguards instituted by the library and overseen by parents. A library setting is inappropriate for arguments or public discussion of personal beliefs or choices.

In this regard, I believe the Salado library is a safe space. The required policing of children in the library by a parent or person 16 years or older is an adequate safeguard. While in theory this is an adequate safeguard, the requirement to supervise youth means the parent or designated teen must always be present with the child. This has appeared to me to be a bit lax at times. While library staff is always insufficient to police this requirement at all times, staff should be trained to address noncompliance with the established guidelines.

Question 2: The libraries should create guidelines addressing book purchases. The library may choose not to carry certain books based on a variety of reasons, including lack of demand, limited resources, or if the content is illegal, defamatory, or violates local or federal laws.

Specifically, the library should not carry any book that is currently banned in Texas. Regardless of one’s opinion, the Texas law banning certain books must be respected and upheld. Therefore, the Salado library should not carry these books. I also believe that the Salado library should not participate in lobbying for or against any book on such lists. This activity should be undertaken by individuals or groups desiring to achieve a specific outcome.

This discussion skirts the issue of which books should not be there. The library board should oversee any activity pertaining to a challenge to any book. Ideally, such a challenge should be handled prior to any purchase. Since the purchase of books is relatively small each month, it should be possible for the library to publish a list of titles in the month prior to purchase so that the list may be published and reviewed by patrons. Any objection can then be addressed by the board in an appropriate forum.

Question 3: The Salado library currently has an extensive collection of books, magazines and audio options. I have taken advantage of each of these more traditional means as well as more recent forms to include online borrowing options.

However, if we were to expand the question beyond the traditional focus on books to include activities, a whole new “library of activities” may be included for discussion. Particularly important for older patrons, life skill lessons like financial literacy (budgeting, investment analysis, etc.), popular computer programs mastery (Excel, Word, etc.), iPhone options (photo editing, texting, etc.), and data analysis. Other activities might include cooking skills, holiday crafts, and ancestry research. Guest lecturers on a variety of subjects (such as travel and history) might also draw a wide range of audiences. The production of Pride and Prejudice by Friends of the Library was very entertaining and is already becoming an annual event. This would also be a great library sponsored youth activity.

In short, as society and technology change, libraries are being challenged to adopt more nontraditional skills. The Salado library is already moving that direction, and I would love to help it to continue to evolve as a community leader.

BeckyMichele Huppert



Question 1: I am defining “safe space” as a place intended to be free of bias, conflict, criticism, or potentially threatening actions, ideas, or conversations. The posted mission and Collection Development Policy are designed to provide materials and materials that are “current, relevant and broad enough for discovery”, that “neither promote nor discourage particular viewpoints or opinions”. These statements align with the American Library Association. I have attended many functions that reflect the Library’s mission, such as sponsoring bookclubs for diverse genres, crafts for all ages, or inviting critically acclaimed authors to share their writing process. I have not witnessed coercion or seen mandates that force people to believe in the ideas expressed in the materials. I hope to improve the Library’s mission through the Library Expansion and providing “more”: more space for books, more space to accommodate more children, more quiet rooms, larger rooms for community activities, more expert and creative staff.

Question 2 and 3: I will address the next two questions simultaneously.

Facts:

The Library has a Request for Reconsideration procedure designed for patrons to express concerns, and removal of library materials.

In over 5 years, the Library has not received a Request for Reconsideration.

Since 2023, in the public forum section of the Board meetings, residents have requested a morality clause be added to the library’s children’s book selection process, a policy ensuring age-appropriate books are included in the youth section, and that the Library curates a collection of books that align with community values.

Recently, an opinion has been shared: “Some materials in the children’s sections do not reflect the values most parents wish to pass on” and wants to ensure “library aligns with our community’s principles & protects our children”.

The Children’s Librarian and Youth Librarian have ordered books and later decided they are inappropriate for their section and had them moved to another section of the library.

The Board of Trustees is not for personal agendas but to ensure the mission of the Library is protected. As a Trustee, I believe the collection of materials in the Salado Library should be “current, relevant and broad enough for discovery”, that “neither promote nor discourage particular viewpoints or opinions”. Materials that should not be in the Salado Library are illegal materials defined by US and state laws. Personally, I want the community’s principles and values to include “respect” and “kindness”. As a Trustee, I’d rather have too many viewpoints and opinions housed in the Library than not enough, and welcome engaging concerns with constructive conversations.

Robert J. Macko, Jr.



Question 1: Salado Library strives to be a safe space for all its patrons, offering a welcoming environment where individuals can explore knowledge and creativity without fear of judgment or harm. Its policies encourage respect and inclusivity, and the staff is trained to assist users with diverse needs. However, there is always room for improvement.

To further enhance the safety of the Salado Library, we could implement regular sensitivity and inclusivity training for staff and volunteers, ensuring they are well-equipped to handle various situations. Additionally, creating more private study areas and quiet rooms could cater to individuals seeking solitude or those who require a distraction-free environment. Establishing a clear and accessible feedback system would allow patrons to voice their concerns and suggestions, fostering a continuous dialogue aimed at improving the library’s atmosphere. Promoting community events and workshops that focus on diversity and inclusiveness would also strengthen the sense of belonging for all visitors.

Question 2: Addressing the presence of potentially objectionable books in the Salado Library is a nuanced matter. Libraries are repositories of knowledge and culture, and their collections often reflect a wide range of perspectives and ideologies. However, it is essential to ensure that the books available do not promote hate, discrimination, or misinformation, as these can undermine the safe and inclusive environment the library aims to provide.

To address this, we should conduct regular reviews of the library’s collection, involving a diverse committee of community members, scholars, and librarians. This committee would evaluate the books based on established criteria that prioritize factual accuracy, respect for all individuals, and the promotion of positive values. If a book is found to be harmful or inappropriate, it could be considered for relocation to a restricted section or removed entirely.

Moreover, enhancing the library’s catalog with annotations and content warnings can help patrons make informed decisions about their reading material. Implementing educational programs that encourage critical thinking and media literacy would empower library users to discern and navigate complex topics responsibly.

Collaborating with local organizations to host discussions and book clubs can provide a platform for exploring contentious issues in a controlled and supportive environment, fostering understanding and dialogue rather than censorship.

By adopting these measures, Salado Library can maintain a balanced and respectful collection, ensuring it remains a safe and enriching space for all visitors.

Question 3: Yes, there are certainly books that are not currently in the Salado Library but should be. Libraries should strive to have a diverse and comprehensive collection that represents various voices, experiences, and perspectives. This includes works by authors from marginalized communities, contemporary literature that addresses current social issues, and resources that support lifelong learning.

To address this, Salado Library could establish a proactive acquisition policy, guided by recommendations from patrons, educators, and literary experts. This policy should emphasize relevance and the educational value of new additions. Engaging with the community through surveys and focus groups can help identify gaps in the current collection and highlight areas of interest that warrant expansion.

Additionally, creating partnerships with local bookstores, publishers, and cultural organizations can facilitate access to new and upcoming titles that reflect the vibrant and evolving interests of the community. Hosting author events, book fairs, and literary festivals at the library can also introduce patrons to fresh voices and important works that deserve a place on the shelves.

By continually updating its collection, Salado Library ensures it remains a valuable resource for all visitors, promoting knowledge, understanding, and cultural enrichment.

Chris Lanman



Question 1: As a shy child whose family moved frequently, libraries in each new town welcomed me in like an old familiar friend. I still feel that sense of belonging every time I enter a library. To quote Andrew Carnegie, “A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never-failing spring in the desert.” I believe that our Salado Public Library has fulfilled Carnegie’s vision to be a source of knowledge that enriches its community. No matter your age, race, abilities or self-identity, you will be welcomed, as I was.

Modern libraries have new challenges to address, with the advent of computer and internet technology. I’ve noticed that the library computers that are made available to patrons are in an area that can be seen by the librarians, and that a previous user’s activity is automatically deleted. This is one of the many ways in which our library strives to provide a safe place for all.

As to improvements that might be made, just as students can feel less seen in a classroom that has too many children, the increase in population that we are experiencing will require more space and more support staff to ensure the same level of safety and attention that they receive now.

Question 2: The Salado Public Library is transparent about its selection process, and provides avenues for patrons to request reconsideration or removal of library materials. These policies and forms are readily available on their website. In addition, they have been accredited by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, which sets library standards along with the Texas Library Association.

Our libraries are also entrusted to protect the principles of intellectual freedom that are contained in the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, the Freedom to Read Statement, and the Freedom to View Statement.

As a great-grandmother, I respect today’s parents for their diligence in monitoring their children’s and young teens computer usage and reading material. Every parent has the right to decide what their children read. However, no parent has the right to choose for everyone’s children. If there is a concern, I would refer to the common-sense guidelines laid out by the Salado Public Library.

To sum up, our librarians are professionals who have years of education and experience in promoting a love of reading and providing a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive. If elected, I will support the right of each of us to choose what we and our families read.

Question 3: I rarely have trouble finding the books I am looking for, but I know that, even though our library houses nearly 27,000 physical and 270,000 digital items, no library is able to house everything. They address this challenge by participating in the inter-library loan program. By sharing books between libraries, we all benefit. This enables our library to be very responsive to patron’s requests, not only for print and e-books, but for talking books and braille books through the Texas State Library Archives Commission. I would encourage our patrons to utilize e-book programs by offering classes in using recommended apps to search for and reserve books online.



Jill C McKinney



Did not reply.