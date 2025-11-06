Salado Village Voice

A proposal to adopt a local sales and use tax in Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 failed Nov. 4 by 58 votes.





There were 987 votes for the proposed sales tax and 1,045 votes against.

In early voting, 566 voted for and 514 voted against. Election day, 528 voted against and 417 voted for the proposed tax.

Among absentee votes, four were for and three were against.

Texas voters approved all 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution in the Nov. 4 General Election.

The following are the propositions:

Proposition 1 (SJR 59) Funding for Texas State Technical College System: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”

Passed: 69.03%

For: 2,041,859

Against: 916,217

Proposition 2 (SJR 18) Capital Gains Tax Ban: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust.”

Passed: 65.37%

For: 1,937,917

Against: 1,026,718

Proposition 3 (SJR 5) Bail Reform: “The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”

Passed: 61.14%

For: 1,809,465

Against: 1,150,122

Proposition 4 (HJR 7) Water infrastructure funding: “The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”

Passed: 70.42%

For: 2,077,449

Against: 872,670

Proposition 5 (HJR 99) Tax exemption on animal feed: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.”

Passed: 63.61%

For: 1,847,664

Against: 1,057,001

Proposition 6 (HJR 4) Securities tax ban: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.”

Passed: 54.87%

For: 1,588,054

Against: 1,306,101

Proposition 7 (HJR 133) Tax exemption for veterans’ spouses: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.”

Passed: 86.25%

For: 2,542,959

Against:405,386

Proposition 8 (HJR 2) Inheritance tax ban: “The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift.”

Passed: 72.22%

For: 2,140,379

Against: 823,406

Proposition 9 (HJR 1) Inventory and equipment tax exemption: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.”

Passed: 65.04%

For: 1,896,300

Against: 1,019,501

Proposition 10 (SJR 84) Tax exemption for homes destroyed by fire: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.”

Passed: 89.28%

For: 2,632,027

Against: 315,875

Proposition 11 (SJR 85) School tax exemption for the elderly or disabled homeowners: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”

Passed: 77.68%

For: 2,294,314

Against: 659,066

Proposition 12 (SJR 27) Changing the State Judicial Conduct Commission: “The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.”

Passed: 61.92%

For: 1,796,384

Against: 1,105.659

Proposition 13 (SJR 2) Increased school tax exemption for homeowners: “The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.”

Passed: 79.41%

For: 2,348,815

Against: 609,203

Proposition 14 (SJR 3) Funding for dementia research and prevention: “The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”

Passed: 68.57%

For: 2,016,281

Against: 924,001

Proposition 15 (SJR 34) Codifying parental rights: “The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

Passed: 69.87%

For: 2,065,714

Against: 890,983

Proposition 16 (SJR 37): Clarifying citizenship requirement for voters: “The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”

Passed: 71.95%

For: 2,132,473

Against: 831,308

Proposition 17 (HJR 34) Property tax exemption for border security infrastructure: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.”

Passed: 57.42%

For: 1,668,285

Against: 1,237,102