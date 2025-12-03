Salado Village Voice

Lyndell Merle Cosper Pirtle

October 23, 1932

November 19, 2025



Lyndell Merle Cosper Pirtle passed away November 19, 2025 in Arlington, TX at the age of 93.

She was born October 23, 1932 to Leonard and Alta Merle Digby Cosper in Belton, TX where she grew up and graduated from Belton High School.

She married Jamie Lynn Pirtle on July 1, 1951 and they were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage. Lindy’s home was the heart of her happiness, filled with her artistic talent, the warmth of country furniture, and the love and companionship of her family. Her ideal getaway was a day in the countryside browsing antique shops and homespun small towns along the way.

Lyndell is survived by her children: James Robert (Patricia) Pirtle of Arlington, TX; Carla Kay (Tom) Carmody of Lawrence, KS; Leonard Scott Pirtle of Cedaredge, CO; and Lyn Elizabeth (Jim) Williams of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren: Christian (Sarah) Pirtle; Matthew (Carrie) Pirtle; Tyler (Tori) Carmody; Jeffrey (Kristina) Carmody; Justin (Jessica) Williams; and Christopher Williams; Great-grandchildren: Cash Pirtle; Zara Pirtle; Charlotte Williams; and Zoe Carmody; sister, Betty Jean Cook; nieces, Kimberly Cook, Lisa Hicks; nephew, Christopher Cosper. Lyndell was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Robert Leonard Cosper.

No formal service is scheduled. The Family plans a memorial gathering at a later date. For those who choose to donate in Lyndell’s memory, the family suggests North Belton Cemetery Association or Salado Cemetery Association or a charity of your choice.

Paid obituary