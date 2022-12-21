Main Street building lost to fire

Salado Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 110 N. Main St. at about 4:40 a.m. to find the building completely engulfed in flames. The fire did not spread to other structures on the property, which houses Wild Angels Boutique. The fire fighters were able to save the building next door as flames had spread to the roof and attic of the neighboring property. Main Street was blocked off at the intersections of Thomas Arnold and Blacksmith Rd. Fire Chief Jim Franz told Salado VIllage Voice that he had not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Share Pin 1 Shares