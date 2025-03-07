Salado Village Voice

Margaret Ann Bay

September 21, 1943

March 2, 2025

Funeral services for Margaret Ann Bay of Salado will be held Monday, March 10, 2025, at the First Baptist Church of Salado with burial following at the Killeen City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.

Margaret Bay was born in Ray, Arizona on September 21,1943 to William Edison and Mary Ann McGee. Margaret grew up in Houston, Texas and graduated from Sam Houston High School. It was in Houston that she met her husband of 55 years, Curtis Arthur Bay, who owned a family grocery store business. Margaret and Curtis later moved to Killeen where they lived and raised their children.

Margaret’s life centered around her husband, children, extended family and many special friends. Her strong faith and compassion for others were evident in everything she did. She was always there to listen, offer a hug, or pray for anyone in need because she genuinely cared for their well-being. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Killeen and was a member of First Baptist Church, Salado at the time of her death.

Margaret was a member of the Killeen Garden Club, KISD PTA, and KISD School Board from 1978-1984. She served on the Central Texas College Board of Trustees from 1991 to 1999 and served as Chair of the Board of Trustees from 1994 to 1999. Margaret served on the Metroplex Hospital Foundation Board for many years and was the Chairman of the Board from 1993 to 1995. She volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for many years. Margaret was a fifth generation and proud member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Margaret had a special talent in design and decorating. Her love for holiday and special occasion decor was admired by all who knew her. She shared her talents with every fundraising gala, church celebration or special event she was associated with.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Curtis, and sisters Totsie Allen and Hazel Beasley. She is survived by her son Andy Bay, daughter Sherrie Fritz, son-in-law Bernd Fritz, grandsons Christopher and Dominik, sisters Alare Currie, Faye Eddins and Billie Dawson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided over the last several years by Sally, Jennifer, Brooke, Michele, Pearlie, Jasmine and Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, the Bay family respectfully requests contributions in memory of Margaret Ann Bay be made to the Central Texas College Foundation – c/o Margaret Ann Bay Endowed Scholarship Fund. The Central Texas College Foundation is a separate non-profit organization which supports the mission of the college. Financial contributions can be made online at https://www.ctcd.edu/about-ctc/ctc-foundation/ways-to-give/ or sent by mail to: Central Texas College Foundation, Attn: Foundation Office, c/o Margaret Ann Bay Endowment Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1800, Killeen, Texas 76542.

