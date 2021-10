Margaret Jackson

Services for Margaret Jackson, 98, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 26.

She will be buried in the Cedar Valley Baptist Church cemetery following the funeral service.

She was born on April 6, 1923 and passed away on October 17, 2021.

A full obituary will be printed in next week’s edition.

Services are under the care of Broecker Funeral Home.