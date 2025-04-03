Salado Village Voice

With deep love and profound gratitude, we celebrate the remarkable life of Marianne Clinkinbeard Fiorenza, who passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of wisdom, grace, and enduring devotion.



Born on October 29, 1941, in Dallas, Texas, to Ruby Liebert Kindred and A.L. Clinkinbeard, Marianne lived a life of purpose and passion. She married Victor Charles Fiorenza on May 15, 1984. He was the love of her life, and they are together again at last. A lifelong Texan, she made her home in Dallas, Garland, Beaumont, and most recently, the serene community of Salado, each place touched by her gracious spirit and impeccable sense of style.

A dedicated educator, Marianne held a master’s degree in education and spent decades shaping young minds with intelligence, kindness, and a firm belief in the power of learning. She pioneered gifted and talented education in the Beaumont Independent School District, helping to design and champion innovative programs that challenged and inspired high-achieving students long before such programs were widely adopted. Even after retiring from her full-time career, she continued to share her passion for teaching by working with 6th-grade students in Salado ISD, bringing wisdom, creativity, and care into her classroom.

Marianne was also a talented artist, with a natural eye for beauty and a gentle hand that brought scenes to life. Through painting, drawing, or crafting visual spaces, she used her creativity to uplift, inspire, and express the depth of her inner world. Her art reflected her spirit — thoughtful, graceful, and quietly powerful. She had a unique gift for making holidays magical. Her love for tradition, beautiful table settings, and thoughtful touches turned every celebration into a treasured memory. Her home radiated warmth, love, and the joy of being together.

Her passion for genealogy was another treasured part of her life. With care and curiosity, she traced generations of family history, preserving roots and stories so that her loved ones would always know where they came from.

Elegant and radiant, Marianne was known not only for her intellect but also for her timeless beauty and fashion. Whether riding horses or hosting family celebrations, she carried herself with confidence, warmth, and unmistakable charm. She loved animals deeply, especially horses and her beloved schnauzers, who brought her great joy and companionship.

Marianne was also a woman of quiet strength who faced adversity with courage and grace. No matter the challenge, she remained steady, composed, faithful, and always thinking of others.A devoted and practicing Catholic, Marianne’s faith was the foundation of her life. As a parish member in Salado, she lived her beliefs with quiet devotion through prayer, service, and a generous spirit. Her faith guided her every step and brings peace in her passing.

Above all, Marianne loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor Charles Fiorenza, with whom she shared a deep and enduring love. Their bond was a beautiful example of faith, loyalty, and partnership. She was also predeceased by her parents, Ruby Liebert Kindred Clinkinbeard and Allen Lynn Clinkinbeard, as well as her nephew Rusty Clinkinbeard and niece Marissa Clinkinbeard.

She is survived by:

• Her son, Blake Shaw of Dallas, Texas, his wife Laurie, and their children Sara and Troy

• Her daughter, Catherine Fiorenza Russell of Montgomery, Texas, her husband, Tim, and their sons Cameron Dudley (wife, Kasey), Jordan Dudley, Keenan Dudley, and Aidan Dudley

• Her son, Charles “Chuck” Fiorenza of Moore, Oklahoma, and his wife, Kristen

• Her daughter, Carrie Fiorenza Aulbaugh of New Braunfels, Texas, her husband Jim, and their sons Brett (wife, Kaylee and children, Bronson Aulbaugh and Birdie Aulbaugh) and Nathan (wife, Vanessa)

• Her daughter, Dr. Karen Shaw Ewton of Salado, Texas, her husband Bill, and their children Cole, Katey, and Annie

• Her brother, Alan Clinkinbeard, his wife, Kim, and their children, Alicia, Andrew, and Luis.

Marianne’s life was a portrait of elegance, intellect, creativity, faith, and love. She made everyone around her feel cherished, and her memory will remain a guiding light to all blessed to know her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Saint Stephen Catholic Church in Salado, Texas, followed by a graveside service at Historic Salado Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 –6 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, followed by a recitation of the Rosary.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7

