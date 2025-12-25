Salado Village Voice

Marilyn Ruth Griffin

June 26, 1952

November 26, 2025



Marilyn Ruth Griffin of Temple, TX left this world to go to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

She was in the care of The Hospice House in Belton, the last week of her life where she was blessed with many visitors and in the care of the Hospice nurses there. She was born on June 26, 1952 at the United States Naval Hospital in Quantico, VA. She graduated from Killeen High School in !970, she then graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school for several years and then ended up her career as a Medical Rep for Medtronics where she sold Heart Stents to Cardiologists and was a top producer for Medtronics. After retiring in 2017 she threw herself into many things at her beloved Grace Church Salado. She was involved with teaching at the Ladies Bible study from time to time, she taught the Bible to the Kids on Sunday mornings, she became very involved in Women’s Ministry and soon became the head of that Ministry, then she was ordained as a Deacon at Grace Church. She worked tirelessly in all she did for her Church.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her Husband Robbie Griffin, her Brother and Sister-in-Law James and Janet Manfull, her Sister and Brother-in-Law Kaye and Ernie Patterson, her Daughter Devon and Son Ryan, Grandchildren Travis and His Wife Brianna, Shelby and Britany along with several Great Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Ruth Manfull.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Marilyn at Grace Church Salado on January 10, 2026 at 10 a.m., her beloved Pastor Jason Goings officiating.

Her Ashes will be interned at the Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.

There will be refreshments in the Fellowship Hall after the Service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Church Salado or the Charity of your choice.

