Salado Village Voice

A breakfast celebrating the 250th Marine Corps birthday is 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-be-cue in Salado.



Marines and Navy Corpsmen from all eras are invited, regardless of time spent in service. “Once a Marine, always a Marine!” Friends and family are also invited.

The keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. (Ret) Spencer Smith, a former Marine One helicopter pilot and Desert Storm veteran.

Several Marine traditions will be observed: The reading of Maj. Gen John A. Lejeune’s 1921 order authorizing this annual event, and the ceremonial cake-cutting, with the first piece of cake served to the oldest and then youngest Marines present, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young of our Corps.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Rinehart at (512) 507-6265. RSVP’s are required.