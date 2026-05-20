Salado Village Voice

Marion Jefferson “Jeff” Carroll

December 30, 1943

May 15, 2026



Marion Jefferson “Jeff” Carroll, 82, of North Richland Hills and formerly of Salado, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2026 at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hurst-Euless-Bedford.



Jeff was born on December 30, 1943, in Athens, AL to Louie and Flossie Carroll. He attended Mt. Dora Christian Home and Bible school, graduating in 1962, and attended Alabama Christian College.

Jeff shared 59 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Ann. The two grew up in Central Florida and had known each other for years before beginning their relationship in 1966, marrying on June 17, 1967.

Jeff will be remembered for his faith in God, his love for Jesus, and for the way he demonstrated both through loving his family. He had a passion for cheering on the Florida Gators, enjoyed spending time on the golf course, always appreciated a good joke, and never passed up a deviled egg. His warmth, humor, and steady presence will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children: Dana Baugh (Brad), Stacey Gingles (Greg), and Greg Carroll; his grandchildren Beth Holman (Aaron), Will Baugh, Ellie Gingles, and Sam Gingles; sister Ardie Benson (Jimmie); and brothers-in-law Vernon Means and Charlie Boddy.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Louie Carroll; mother, Flossie Carroll; and two sisters, Gwen Means and Mackie Boddy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. in the Activities Center at Salado Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Mount Dora Children’s Home (https://www.mdchome.org/give)

Nashville Agape (https://agapenashville.org/support/)

(Paid obituary)