Marrion “Perch” Daniel

Services for Marrion “Perch” Daniel, age 51, of Salado, TX will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Broecker Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery. He died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born August 25, 1970 in Temple, TX to James and Phyllis Daniel.

“Perch” attended Salado School and graduated from Salado High School in 1988. He then studied at Central Texas College.

He married Laura Cole on March 9, 1991. They have been residents of Salado for over 30 years. He worked multiple public service jobs over those years.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Daniel of Salado; daughter, Jessica Breshear of Gatesville; son, David Daniel of Temple; mother, Phyllis Daniel of Salado; brother, Clayton Daniel of Belton and 2 grandchildren.

A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Daniel Family. Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral of Salado.

Please sign the guestbook at: Broeckerfuneralhome.com