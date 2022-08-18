Marvin Wayne Hammack

Marvin Wayne Hammack, born Dec. 7, 1945 died Jan. 21, 2009.

Survived by children: Kimberly Dawn Hammack of Georgetown, Christopher Bob Hammack of Georgetown, Nicole Lee Hammack of College Station, Jason Henry Hammack of Fort Worth, brother Robert Odell Hammack and sister Mary Jane of Santa Fe, Texas.

Preceded in death by parents Marvin Thomas “Bob” Hammack and Loren Henry Hammack, brother Ryamond Thomas Hammack and sister Betty Delores Rees.

Wayne was born in Leander, Texas, was raised in Florence, Texas and graduated in 1964 as Mr. FHS. He loved sports, excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He attended Southwest Texas in San Marcos. He served in the Texas National Guard from 1966 to 1972.

Wayne started as an ironworker and moved on to construction management with Fluor Corporation for ten years. He worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and two projects in Saudi Arabia where he met and married Juliet Peralta. He completed his last twenty-four years working as a Real Estate Broker in the Central Texas area.

He was a 32nd degree member of the Masonic Lodge and received an ‘A’ certificate. He was past master of the San Gabriel and Salado Lodges and was active in Liberty Hill, Florence, and Mohamet. Wayne was also District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Texas. Also a member of York Rite, Scottish Rite, Shrine, and the Knights Templar.

Pastor Greg Hammack officiated the services at Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown Jan. 25. Interment with Masonic Rights followed in Bagdad Cemetery in Leander.