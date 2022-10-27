Mary Ann (Van Horn) (Deakins) Fender

April 11, 1934

October 17, 2022

Mary Ann Fender passed away on October 17, 2022, at home.

She was born in Lansing, Michigan to Carol Henry Van Horn and Margaret Elsie (Clark) Van Horn.

Growing up she had an eye for a particular strapping young man down the street who was the son of her parents’ friends. She always knew she was going to marry Frederick Calvin Deakins and have six children, but unfortunately, she fell short and only had five children with him. They were married on June 19, 1951 and had five children: Michael James Deakins (deceased), Deborah Sue (Deakins) Funderburk, Randall Calvin Deakins, Margaret Ann (Deakins) Carmichael, and Frederick Todd Deakins all married and gave her 12 grandchildren. Mary Ann was a tried-and-true Air Force wife over her husband’s 20-year military career and during that time she raised her family in places like Massachusetts, New Jersey, South Dakota, North Dakota, Hawaii, and Texas. She eventually made it to Richardson, Texas in 1971 where she lived for 22 years. Unfortunately, Fred passed away in 1973 and Mary Ann raised her last two children as a single Mom.

In the Dallas area, she found employment as a Real Estate Agent and became an active member of Arapaho United Methodist Church. She was an enthusiastic volunteer for many church groups throughout her life and found joy in helping and serving others.

In June 1981 she married Richard Warren Fender, also a member of Arapaho United Methodist Church and was the proud Stepmother of Rick Fender, Robin (Fender) Connelly, and Ryan Fender, and three step-grandchildren.

In 1993 they moved down to Bastrop, Texas where they resided for 28 years and were active members of Bastrop United Methodist church. She was again widowed in 2020 and eventually came to live in Salado, Texas to be near family.

Mary Ann loved running her antique business, she loved all genres of music and especially attending symphony concerts. She could almost always be found with a four-legged furry loved one by her side, and she loved playing bridge with her bridge groups. Most of all, she loved being with her family and friends.

The family requests charitable donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

