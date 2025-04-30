Salado Village Voice

Aldermen will consider at their 6:30 p.m. May 1 meeting Ordinance 2025-13, which will regulate and tax special events on private property as well as taxing farmers markets.



This after the board voted to table the ordinance during its April 17 meeting. At that meeting, Mayor Bert Henry said he would form a task force of stakeholders to work on the ordinance, to have some meetings on it and to come to some agreement on it.

Instead, it is back on the agenda with no changes, no compromises and no agreements with stakeholders. Mayor Henry did meet with stakeholders on April 23.

If passed on May 1, the ordinance could significantly impact a wide rante of events, including Johnny’s Outback concerts, Barrow Brewing Co.’s Texas Pizza Fest and events hosted at The Venue by Inn on the Creek. These businesses could face fees of up to $1,000 per day per event for an event of more than 2,000 attendees.

Non-profit events, such as those sponsored by the Salado Chamber of Commerce (Wildflower Arts and Crafts Show) and the Salado Museum (Highland Games), will be held accountable for all of the regulatory matters of the ordinance, but will not have to pay permit fees.

The permitting process within the proposed ordinance leaves some business owners wondering if they will be able to continue holding events at all.

Ordinance 2025-13 also introduces a fee schedule that business owners say is excessive compared to surrounding communities. Businesses would face non-refundable application fees for each event—up to $1,000 in some cases—while vendors at the weekly farmers market would be required to pay $25 per market day, totaling $650 annually.

“What does that $25 get the farmers?” asked KD Hill, owner of Barrow Brewing Company and organizer of the farmers market, now in its seventh year. “The Village is not providing services, the market is held on private property, and these vendors already pay their sales taxes.” Several farmers market vendors have expressed concerns that they may relocate to larger nearby cities if the ordinance passes. “I could go to Georgetown or Waco or Temple, but I want to sell my products as locally as possible,” said Michele Koch of Lost Prairie Farm.

Currently, other Bell County municipalities regulate special events only when held on public property, not private business locations. “This ordinance is a huge encroachment into private business,” said Josh Bratton, co-owner of Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ.

At the April 17 Board of Aldermen meeting where Ordinance 2025-13 was introduced, Village Administrator Manny DeLaRosa stated the ordinance is intended to address public safety concerns and to offset the cost of additional police and emergency services during events.