Salado Village Voice

Maurine Lee

Johnson Nathanson

June 4, 1939

October 29, 2025



Maurine Lee Johnson Nathanson, 86, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Maurine Lee Johnson Nathanson



Born on June 4, 1939, in Durango, Colorado, and raised in nearby Cortez, Maurine carried her deep love for the San Juan Mountains, “my mountains,” throughout her life. Her heart belonged to the sweeping vistas of southwestern Colorado—Durango, Silverton, Ouray, and Telluride—what her father Ray Johnson fondly called “the circle trip.” These places became sacred ground for family adventures and cherished memories.

Maurine earned her degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder before embarking on a career as an elementary and middle school teacher. Her passion for education shaped countless young lives over the years. She brought warmth and creativity into every classroom she entered; her particular favorite was her sixth grade math class in San Marcos.

On June 7 and June 13, 1964 (yes two weddings! Jewish ceremony in Los Angeles at the home of her new in-laws Harry and Evelyn, and Episcopalian ceremony in Cortez, CO), Maurine married Larry Arnold Nathanson after meeting him in Mesa, Arizona. Their marriage spanned more than six decades—a partnership filled with laughter, travel, music, dancing, and enduring love. Together they made homes in Anaheim, California; Spring and San Marcos, Texas; and finally Salado, Texas—a place Maurine adored and called home for the last 27 years. Though she had many fond memories from each chapter of their journey together, she was never shy about expressing her feelings about Spring: a sign in her kitchen famously read, “I don’t worry about Hell—I survived Houston.”

Maurine was affectionately known as “Mo” to friends and “Aunt Mo” to her three nieces. To her four grandchildren she was lovingly called “Momo,” or sometimes “MooMoo,” a nickname coined by her eldest grandson.

A gifted singer with a joyful spirit, Maurine spent many happy years performing with the Salado Community Chorus. She loved all music, but particularly gospel music, Larry Gatlin and Celtic Thunder, and live music in particular, enjoying the Concerts in the Gardens in Fort Worth each summer. And of course there’s the dancing: every Friday night, you could find Maurine and Larry at Bo’s Barn in Temple, line dancing the night away to local bands with a few close friends.

While music brought her great joy—so did color. She had a particular fondness for orange: orange clothing filled her closet; orange slices were a favorite treat. Yet when it came to flavor preferences, lemon reigned supreme—especially if it came in the form of a lemon meringue pie slice from Marie Callender’s.

She also spent many years devoted to other community endeavors in Salado, including volunteering at the library and Welcome Center, serving as a docent for historical tours, and leading the Salado Ladies Auxiliary, serving twice as president. She was named ambassador of the year for Salado in 2013. She and Larry received the keys to the city as well. She worked with Larry to establish both a permanent memorial to first responders at the Salado Community Center, and to establish the Salado Senior Center, which has grown to more than 500 members since its establishment in 2023, all helping to leave behind a permanent legacy to their beloved village of Salado.

Maurine was also the family’s beloved travel agent—organizing summer vacations that alternated between beachside relaxation and mountain exploration. Whether planning trips for ten or twenty-five people across Colorado’s peaks or Mexico’s and Florida’s shores (with necessary detours through New Orleans), she orchestrated unforgettable experiences that brought generations together. She also traveled extensively with Larry—and often with Bobbi—exploring destinations around the world. Ireland was a favorite.

Her legacy is one of love—for family traditions rooted in place and memory; for music that lifted spirits; for vibrant colors that matched her personality; for lemon desserts shared around crowded tables; for volunteerism in a community she loved; and for laughter echoing through mountain passes or beach houses filled with family and friends.

Maurine lived fully—with humor, grace, song—and leaves behind a family bound tightly by the joyful moments she so thoughtfully created.

If you’d like to toast to Maurine, Mom, Mo, Aunt Mo, or Momo, grab a glass of boxed white wine or a frozen strawberry or swirled margarita, and she will be there with you.

She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend of 61 years, Larry Arnold Nathanson; daughter Lisa and husband Neil Wallace, and grandchildren Bailee Wallace and Nathan Wallace; son Scott and grandchildren Raymond Nathanson and wife Kayla, and Evelyn Nathanson; sister-in-law and best friend Bobbi Dillon Johnson; nieces Lesley Goodkind Adams, Keri Johnson Worth and husband Kevin, and Julie Goodkind Candelaria and husband JJ; great nephews and niece Brandon Worth, Kaitlyn Adams, John Kasey Candelaria, and Monty Adams; her goddaughter Mauri Ann Gunther Capps; and best friend Faith Connelly Gunther.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation prior to the ceremony at 12:00 p.m., at Broeker Funeral Home, 949 West Village Road, Salado, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maurine’s name to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research, for the Neurodegenerative Disorders Research Fund. Gifts to this effort will support research on Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, brain injury and other neurological conditions. You may use this special link below to donate:

https://giving.mit.edu/maurine-nathanson

Or checks can be made out to this address for the McGovern Institute: Massachusetts Institute of Technology; P.O. Box 412926, Boston, MA 02241-2926.

Paid obituary.