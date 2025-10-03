The Village of Salado announced at 4 p.m. today that the position of Mayor of Salado is now vacant because Bert Henry has moved outside of the corporate limits of the Village of Salado.

Bert Henry

According to Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 22, Section 22.008 (b): “If a member of the governing body changes the member’s place of residence to a location outside the corporate boundaries of the municipality, the member is automatically disqualified from holding the member’s office and the office is considered vacant.”

Mayor Pro Tem Zach Hurst will fill the duties of Mayor until the office can be filled by the Board of Aldermen by appointment.

The Board of Aldermen will discuss a potential appointment to fill the mayoral vacancy at an upcoming meeting, and the public will be provided notice of that meeting in accordance with state law.

The Village remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continued effective governance during this period, according to the statement.

Henry told Salado Village Voice that he moved temporarily about 100 yards outside of the Village limits with the intention of moving back within the Village limits as soon as possible.

It is unclear at this time if any actions taken by Henry (signing ordinances, etc.) during the time he lived outside the Village limits can be challenged. More on this as it develops.

The issue came to light during the regular Board of Aldermen meeting Oct. 2, when Salado area resident Jim Boynton said that Henry should resign immediately since he no longer lives within the boundaries of Salado.