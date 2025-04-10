The Village of Salado and Salado Public Library District will hold joint elections with in-person early voting beginning April 22 at the Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St.



April 22 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail. May 3 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 7 p.m. if envelope is NOT postmarked. May 5 is the last day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope IS postmarked.

In-person early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-25 and April 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 28;.

Election Day, polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at Salado ISD Administration Building, 601 N. Main St. Salado.

The Salado Public Library District election will decide three two-year terms on the Library Board of Directors. Candidates appear in the following ballot order: Stephen Sequeira, Barbara Morris, Dana Rojas, Ray Lindner, BeckyMichele Huppert, Robert J. Macko, Jr., Chris Lanman, Jill C. McKinney.

Every election, Salado Village Voice features a series of introductions of the candidates and questions and answer with the candidates in the weeks learing up to the election.

Stephen Sequeira



My name is Stephen Sequeira and I am running for the Salado library board. I live in Mill Creek with my wife and two children, ages 5 and 2. I’ve been in Salado since 2017 and have found it to be a wonderful place to live and raise a family. I work as an Analytics Developer for a healthcare organization.

Libraries have always held a special place in my heart. I have fond memories of going to my public library as a kid and spending what felt like hours perusing the stacks. At the library, my horizons were broadened and I went on memorable adventures, whether that was through a Hardy Boys book or a Highlights magazine. (Who remembers Hidden Pictures?)

As an adult I have moved around quite a bit, but one constant has been my local public library. After settling in a new town, I always made it a priority to get a library card. (Salado was no exception.) Without fail, the library was a place where I could find some peace and quiet and explore the world for free.

I’m running for the Salado library board because I love public libraries and believe deeply in their mission. They are precious community assets that must be safeguarded to ensure they stay true to their purpose, are a safe place for all—especially children—and steward public monies wisely. I would appreciate your vote on May 3rd.



Barbara Morris



My name is Barbara Morris, and I’ve proudly called Salado home for the past nine years. Born and raised in Texas, I have always been committed to giving back to my community. After dedicating 21 years to teaching, I recently retired and am currently pursuing a graduate degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Texas A&M Central Texas, with plans to graduate this May.

My husband, Sam Morris, served in the U.S. Air Force and now works for ERCOT. We have two sons, both Salado High School graduates—our eldest is studying computer science, and our youngest is pursuing a degree in nuclear engineering at Texas A&M.

The library has always been an essential resource for our community, and I deeply believe in its mission. Since 2017, I have volunteered at the Salado Public Library in a variety of roles, including book processing, coordinating arts and crafts events, supporting community outreach activities, working at the front desk, and serving as the publicity spokesperson for the Friends of the Salado Public Library Board.

In addition, I have been honored to serve on the Salado Library Board of Trustees since 2019, where I have held roles as secretary and vice president. I am passionate about continuing to support the library and contribute to its growth and success, ensuring it remains a valuable resource for everyone in Salado.

Dana Rojas



I am a native Texan and Texas has always been my home. I graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2003 with a Bachelors in Sociology & Psychology, had my children in Austin, and moved to Salado in 2017 for more space and to build our dream home. My husband, AJ, is an artist, works in property management, and is the most solid and precious person in my life. We have been together for 22 years and married for 17. Our daughter, Alison, is in 7th grade and attends SMS and plays the trumpet. Our twin boys, Jack and Andre, are in the 2nd grade and attend TAE. We have a loud and chaotic household full of love and laughter; I wouldn’t want it any other way.

I have been in the banking industry over the past 22 years and 18 of those years, I have held a leadership and people management role. One of my greatest privileges is to mentor, develop, coach, and motivate my employees. I have extensive leadership and people management skills I know will serve me well as a Board Trustee. In my free time, you can find me outside in the fresh air and sunshine, with a good book, and coffee in hand. I’m usually laughing, listening to music, and enjoying being with those I love. I’m passionate about serving this community and want to share my love of reading to all. Your support in this endeavor means everything to me.

Ray Lindner



This election is for the Board of Trustees that oversees the vision, long term planning, yearly budgeting and financial review, and any future expansion plans for the Salado Public Library. My experience uniquely qualifies me for this role.

EDUCATION

• United States Military Academy, West Point, NY

• Oxford University, Oxford, England – Rhodes Scholar.

BOARD EXPERIENCE, Texas/National Non-profits

• Texas Society of Association Executives

• National Guard Executive Directors Association

Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation

• Texas National Guard Education Foundation

• Texas Military Forces Foundation.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EXPERIENCE, Texas/National Non-profits

• National Guard Association of Texas

• Headmaster, Hill Country Christian School of Austin

OTHER, Texas/National Non-profits

• Texas Association of Community Health Centers

• National Center for Farmworker Health

I have written state and federal grants totaling more than $10,000,000 for health centers, libraries, and communities throughout the state. In addition, for many of these grants I helped set up the non-profit boards required to administer the grants.

I also earned the status of Certified Association Executive and taught the preparatory course for the state.

As might be expected, I have had a passion for books and for learning since an early age. I have continued my reading throughout my life, and still have a long list of books to read.

I applaud your participation in this electoral process and would appreciate your vote.



BeckyMichele Huppert



I moved to Salado with my husband Mark in November 2021 from Virginia after retiring from 20 years in administrator roles in the federal government. A deciding factor to moving to Salado was the library. Such an active and friendly library is a reflection on the community it serves. The staff is friendly, informative and responsive, and I am impressed by the myriad of activities and programs provided. I was flattered the Board and staff recognized my respect for its services and gave me the opportunity to finish Joycelyn Miller’s term. I have used my accounting and Human Resource experience to make informed decisions on the varied Library issues, including the future expansion. If elected, I will help the library meet the tremendous impending growth and expand its services while maintaining its familiarity.

Since moving here, I strive to keep Salado as a charming and lively village. I was the Salado Ladies Community League’s Jingle Walk chair for two years and raised over $20,000. The event is the perfect marriage of philanthropy and support to local businesses, and the proceeds are returned to Salado in the form of grants and scholarships. Also, I am Treasurer for Salado Museum and College Park, creating various reports for the Museum’s activities. Other volunteer positions included Keep Salado Beautiful, and the Visitors’ Center.

I have a Bachelor’s Degree from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. When not reading, I enjoy exploring Central Texas, creating primitive art, over-watering my plants, and walking the neighbors’ dogs.

Robert J. Macko, Jr.



My wife Lynne and I became permanent residents of Salado in 2017, following my retirement from the United States Army after 29 years of service. I am running for election as a Trustee on the Salado Public Library District Board to continue making the Salado Public Library an amazing place to visit and to ensure its continued relevance and viability. Having been a resident of Salado for 8 years, I have always been an avid supporter and patron of the Salado Public Library, and I am very proud of our beautiful and amazing facility.

When my wife informed me about the openings on the Salado Public Library Board, I thought it would be a great opportunity to get involved with my community and be part of something positive. I would love to help open the eyes of people, especially children, to what our library has to offer. In these challenging economic times, families are seeking affordable ways to spend quality time together and have fun. A library card is free, and borrowing books, videos, CDs, and other materials is also free. Using library computers and saving money on magazine subscriptions are additional free benefits. Libraries offer educational programs and activities for children and provide a wonderful opportunity to enjoy quality time without incurring significant expenses. I want to be a part of a great library and hope to encourage others along the way to take advantage of what it offers, both adults and especially the children of Salado.

Thank you for your support.

Chris Lanman



I grew up in a small Nebraska town, and shortly after attending the local community college, married my high school sweetheart, Jack Lanman. After welcoming our first child, Anthony, we made the decision to move to Houston, where our son Andrew was born two months later.

We lived in the Houston area for 24 years.

I spent the first 10 years volunteering for the PTA and Scouts, while taking the occasional college class. I re-entered the job market in 1984 as a sales agent for Inter-Continental Hotels Worldwide Reservations, moving into a management position in 1989. I oversaw daily operations in the 45-agent center for nine years, learning a great deal about people and places, far and wide.

In 1998 I accepted the position as Manager, and later Director, of Member Support and Service in the Fort Worth office of Virtuoso, Ltd., a luxury travel Consortium, building their first help desk from the ground up.

In planning our retirement, we wanted to regain some of the small-town charm we had known in the past. Our criteria included somewhere green, with friendly people, no traffic lights, and not too far from an international airport. We decided on Salado, moving here ten years ago. It was, and is, the perfect fit for us. We embrace both Salado’s history and its future. Growth brings challenges, and I would be honored to help meet those challenges by serving the community as a member of the Salado Library Board of Trustees.

Jill C. McKinney

Did not respond.