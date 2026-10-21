Salado Village Voice

December 5, 1944

October 17, 2026

In Loving Memory

of Melvin Williams

A Beloved Husband,

Father, Papa, Brother, and Friend



It is with heavy hearts and cherished memories that we honor the life of Melvin (Mel) Williams, of Salado. He was a beloved husband, devoted father, proud Papa, loving brother, and treasured member of his family. Mel passed away peacefully at home in Salado, Texas, on October 17, 2026.

He was born on December 5, 1944 in Granger, Texas to Erfie L. and Ninnie Williams.

Mel’s greatest legacy was the love he shared with his family. Being a husband, father, and Papa was among the most meaningful parts of his life. The love he gave, the memories he created, and the bonds he built will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

As a husband, Mel shared a life and love that will always be remembered. As a father, he held a special place in his children’s hearts. As a Papa, he treasured the joy his granddaughters brought him and cherished every moment spent with them. His family will forever hold dear the stories, laughter, and simple moments that made their time together so special.

Mel’s passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness, but his impact will never be forgotten. He will be remembered for his beautiful yards, his no-nonsense attitude, his social nature, and his love of a good evening golf cart ride. Above all, he will be remembered for the genuine care he showed to the people around him and for the love he shared with his family and the Salado community.

Those He Leaves Behind

Mel is lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathleen Williams, and his children and their families:

• Bubba and Shawn Williams

• Brandy and Jon Wyatt, and their daughters, Reagan and Presley

• Dawn Russell, and her daughters, Brittany, Megan, and Candace

He is also survived by his siblings, Vernon Williams, Peggy Hill, and Doris Pruitt, who mourn his passing while cherishing the life and memories they shared with their brother.

Mel was preceded in death by his father, Erfie L. Williams; his mother, Ninnie Stearns; his brothers, Johnny Williams, Bill Williams, and Gene Williams; and his sister, Helen Pearson.

Forever in Our Hearts

Although words can never fully express the pain of losing someone so deeply loved, we find comfort in knowing that Mel’s love will remain a lasting part of his family’s lives.

His life was a gift, his love was a blessing, and his memory will be a treasure. He will be missed more than words can say, remembered in every story told, and loved for all the days to come.

Rest peacefully, Mel. You will forever be our husband, our dad, our Papa, and a part of us that will never be lost.

Services are pending with Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

(Paid Obituary)