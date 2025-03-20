Salado Village Voice

Michael David (Mike) Cameron

November 29, 1951

March 10, 2025



Michael David (Mike) Cameron, a long-time resident of Salado, formerly of Temple, passed away on March 10, 2025, at the age of 73.

Michael David (Mike) Cameron



He married his college sweetheart, Ruby Ray, on July 25, 1975 in Belton.

They were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this July. Mike was the proud father of two adoring children, Blake and Paige.

Mike was predeceased by his parents, Verda Lee and C.E. Cameron.

He is survived by his wife and children; his brother, Paul and wife, Kathy; mother-in-law, Nan Ray; brothers-in-law, Robert Ray and wife, Gayla, Mitts Ray and wife, Maribeth; sister-in-law, Nancy (Ray) Hale and husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

For those who knew him, Mike’s passion for golf was evident throughout his life. His love for the game began at an early age. In junior high, he secured a job mowing greens at the VA Course in Temple and later at the old Temple Country Club (Sammons). His dedication to the game led him to play college golf at Temple Junior College, where he qualified for the national championship. After graduating from North Texas State University, Mike received a job offer from the owner of Mill Creek Golf & Country Club to manage all aspects of the country club.

For 27 years, he managed Mill Creek and enjoyed the close friendships he made on the golf course and in the pro shop. Mike instilled his love of golf in his children, Blake and Paige, and he proudly watched them compete in state championships, college nationals, national amateur championships and numerous tournaments across the state. He not only contributed to the growth of the course but also inspired many Salado youth and adults to start playing golf with his lessons.

After his time at Mill Creek, Mike purchased the Strawberry Patch, where he successfully operated the business for 12 years. He then retired to enjoy his Founding Golf Membership at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station.

Mike was lovingly cared for with compassion by the staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care as his disease escalated. A very special thank you to the administration, night and day shift staff for their exceptional care. Our sincere gratitude also extends to the neurology, palliative care, and primary care doctors for their support.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on March 22, with services to follow at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Salado, with a private family burial. Arrangements are entrusted to Scanio Harper, Temple. In Memory of Mike, please attend Service wearing your Country Club attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Muny Conservancy, “Save Muny”.

To donate online visit themunyconservancy.com/donate. Honor Donation to: Mike Cameron

To mail a check: The Muny Conservancy, 1800 Nueces Street, Austin, TX 78701. Indicate in memo: Mike Cameron.