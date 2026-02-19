Salado Village Voice

NEAL FIELDER

DECEMBER 14, 1933

JANUARY 31, 2026



Neal Fielder was born in Salado, the son of Elmer Fielder and Emma Ida Anderson Fielder on December

14, 1933. He died on January 31, 2026, at his home in Moody.



Neal married Ruby Dutschmann in 1957. He was a member of the Moody Church of Christ.

Over the years Neal and Ruby also worshiped with congregations in Salado, and Nolanville.

Neal served in the United States Air Force for four years. He spent 33 years working as a service technician with Sears.

Neal was a founding member of the Salado

Baseball Little League. He coached for several years

and won many area championships.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents, five

siblings, son James Fielder, Daughter in Law Denna

Fielder, and Son in Law Ronald Houston.

Survivors include his wife Ruby Fielder, daughter

Judy Houston and son John Fielder (Julie).

He is also survived by five grandchildren Michelle

Hanks (Matt), Nathan Houston (Kristin), Brian Fielder,

Tuff Fielder (Jana), Nichole Fielder (Ethan and six great

grandchildren Garrett Pittman, Knox Fielder, Berklee

Fielder, Brixley Houston, Addilee Harris, and Jackson

Harris.

A private family service will be held. Hewett-Arney Funeral

Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.