Salado Village Voice

NEAL FIELDER
DECEMBER 14, 1933
JANUARY 31, 2026
Neal Fielder was born in Salado, the son of Elmer Fielder and Emma Ida Anderson Fielder on December
14, 1933. He died on January 31, 2026, at his home in Moody.
Neal married Ruby Dutschmann in 1957. He was a member of the Moody Church of Christ.
Over the years Neal and Ruby also worshiped with congregations in Salado, and Nolanville.
Neal served in the United States Air Force for four years. He spent 33 years working as a service technician with Sears.
Neal was a founding member of the Salado
Baseball Little League. He coached for several years
and won many area championships.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents, five
siblings, son James Fielder, Daughter in Law Denna
Fielder, and Son in Law Ronald Houston.
Survivors include his wife Ruby Fielder, daughter
Judy Houston and son John Fielder (Julie).
He is also survived by five grandchildren Michelle
Hanks (Matt), Nathan Houston (Kristin), Brian Fielder,
Tuff Fielder (Jana), Nichole Fielder (Ethan and six great
grandchildren Garrett Pittman, Knox Fielder, Berklee
Fielder, Brixley Houston, Addilee Harris, and Jackson
Harris.
A private family service will be held. Hewett-Arney Funeral
Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.