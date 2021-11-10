Ofrendas: Student project remembers those who are gone

To celebrate El Dia de los Muetros, students in Lourdes Cordero Hiflman’s eighth grade Honors Spanish 1 classes at Salado Middle School undertook several activities as part of their Ofrenda project. Ofrenda is a Hispanic cultural project that celebrates El Día de Los Muertos which commemorates the celebration of life of a deceased loved one or someone from the Hispanic culture. Day of the dead is celebrated in many Spanish Speaking Countries in Latin America. The students learned about this holiday through various interactive lessons, videos, Coco Movie, creating all the elements that will make an ofrenda complete and also taking a field trip to San Antonio to the RiverWalk, La villita, Mexican Market, Mi Tierra to experience the celebration a highly populated Hispanic city.

Share Pin 0 Shares