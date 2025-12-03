Salado Village Voice

The 65th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll kicks off at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 with its Christmas Parade the parade begins at Royal and Main Street on the South side of Salado, traveling north on Main Street and ending at the Salado I.S.D. Administration Building.



The parade is the official opening of the historic Salado Christmas Stroll for two weekends, Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14. This year’s event follows the winding sidewalks and streetlights that frame the one-mile Main Street of Stroll festivities.

Salado businesses will host a variety of Stroll events during each weekend, including an Outdoor Live Nativity at First Baptist Church and other holiday events happening throughout town. A full list of daily events can be found below or on the Salado Chamber of Commerce website salado.com.

A Christmas market will be hosted on both Saturdays, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal Street, Salado. In addition, there will be Christmas markets happening throughout town.

Free parking is available throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado I.S.D. Administration Building, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ, and more. The Village of Salado provides free shuttle service throughout both weekends.

Information about the Strollå∑ is available online at business.salado.com/calendar or Salado Christmas Stroll Facebook Page.