Salado Village Voice

Phyllis Kaye Dooley Holder

December 23, 1944

January 27, 2026



Phyllis Kaye Dooley Holder died on January 27, 2026.



She was born December 23, 1944 in Bryan to James C. Dooley and Doris Smith Dooley.

She was valedictorian of her Bryan High School Class of 1963. She studied foreign languages at Baylor and Texas A&M. She was among the first women admitted to A&M.

She left school to marry Don Holder in 1966 and took up life as an Army wife. Phyllis and her family moved often, living for years in Germany and at Ft Leavenworth. While in Kansas, she completed her bachelor’s degree in education and afterwards became a teacher.

Phyllis and Don retired to Salado in 1997. They were members of Salado United Methodist Church where she took part in its worship and programs until overcome by illness. She lived her final eight years in a memory care facility in Temple.

Two younger brothers, James Dooley II and Jay Dooley preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband and two sons, Douglas Holder of Longview and Mark Holder of Lawrence, Kansas; by her daughters-in-law, Stacey and Kris; and by four granddaughters.