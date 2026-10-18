Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Way down at the bottom of the November 3 general election ballot is a proposal to form a Bell County Hospital District with a maximum property tax of $0.75 per $100 valuation.

Texas Health & Safety Code §281.002(a) states: “A county with at least 190,000 inhabitants that does not own or operate a hospital system for indigent or needy persons may create a countywide hospital district and provide for the establishment of a hospital or hospital system to furnish medical aid and hospital care to indigent and needy persons residing in the district.”



Creation of a hospital district could allow the district to issue debt to build a hospital to serve indigent or needy persons, but not necessarily. The hospital district could operate clinics, contract with local hospitals to provide services or combine. Proponents of the hospital district have not been explicit in how it would operate and what the possible tax rate would be.

“Our largest counties have hospital districts,” Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor said during his March 29, 2025 podcast. “Our smallest counties have hospital districts. It is now time for Bell County to have a hospital district. It is going to be up to the voters to decide if that is something they care about, if that is something they support. They are supporting it now with their taxes. I think they will vote for a hospital district. I look forward to telling the people about benefits of the district. How it will save lives and benefit lives.”

The commissioner has spoken of the potential hospital district taking over the free clinics in Temple and Killeen that are currently operated under Bell County Public Health District.

According to Minor, Bell County spends approximately $10 million a year on indigent health care, including medical care for jail inmates and community indigent-health services. Of that, about $1 million is split equally between the two free clinics.

Those clinics qualify for another $4.5 million in state and federal grants, according to commissioner Bobby Whitson.

Through its indigent care programs, the county provides up to $30,000 per year per person for health care, provided they meet the monthly income levels.

In Bell County, a person qualifies for indigent care if they meet the following criteria

• At or below 21% of the poverty level.

• $2,000 or less in countable resources (accounts and property).

• Not eligible for Medicaid or other similar programs.

• Be a resident of Bell County.

The 2026 Federal Poverty levels, according to Health and Human Services are these:

• 1 person: $15,960 ($1,330/month).

• 2 persons: $21,640 ($1,803/month).

• 3 persons: $27,320 ($2,277/month).

• 4 persons: $33,000 ($2,750/month).

• 5 persons: $38,680 ($3,223/month).

• 6 persons: $44,360 ($3,697/month).

• 7 persons: $50,040 ($4,170/month).

To qualify at the 21% threshold, a resident must have $3,351.60 or less in annual income ($279.30 monthly) for a 1 person household.

“It isn’t that they can’t get it, it’s that they don’t know how to get the benefits so that they can file,” Whitson said. “We do all of that through indigent health.”

Additionally, Bell County hospitals participate in the Local Provider Participation Funds program. Hospitals pay up to a 6% assessment of their aggregate net patient revenue into the program, according to Whitson. The county passes those funds to the state to provide the nonfederal share of eligible Medicaid supplemental payments. Federal Medicaid payments supplement those funds and are then sent back to participating hospitals to support eligible Medicaid supplemental programs. These can include unfunded medical care and under-funded medical care.

According to Whitson, Bell County hospitals pay approximately $122 million into the program. In return, they receive $275 million in compensation through the federal program.

Creation of a hospital district could put these funds at risk, according to Whitson.

“The hospital district model—already proven successful in Texas’s largest counties—would consolidate indigent healthcare funding, public health responsibilities, and jail healthcare under one specialized entity,” Minor stated. “This would address troubling disparities in service levels between eastern and western Bell County while creating a focused, efficient approach to community healthcare needs.”

“Creating a hospital district would transfer those existing funds to the new entity, ideally with a corresponding reduction in the county tax rate,” Minor said. “The district would have dedicated healthcare professionals managing these critical services rather than competing with roads, law enforcement, and other county priorities.”

Whitson said creation of a hospital district might only take over the medical services that the county already provides to its indigent and jail populations with no guarantee of a reduction in property taxes.

“We’re already providing the care,” he said. “Why do we need a new entity?”

Some hospital districts build and operate hospitals for indigent care. These may be in areas that might be considered hospital deserts. They are also in very urban areas like Houston and San Antonio.

Some districts are in counties that are similar in size and population to Bell County.

Midland Hospital District is one of those, even though its population is about half of Bell County.

Midland Hospital District has an annual budget of $379.6 million in operating expenses, an additional $43.2 million in capital financing and $28.8 million in physician network subsidy. Total expenditures for FY were $451.6 million with $458.4 million in revenues. Revenues include $311.9 million in net patient-service revenue, $30.5 million in supplemental payments, $49.4 million in property tax support tax rate and $37.7 million in sales tax support. The district has a property tax of from the $0.074 per $100 valuation.

The District operates the main hospital with 540 beds, serving a population of 187,855. There are two other hospitals in the district, both privately operated: Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Midland Odessa with 106 beds for inpatient rehabilitation and Oceans Behavioral Hospital of the Permian Basin with 64 licensed psychiatric beds.

Wheeler County has two separate Hospital Districts. South Wheeler County #2 has one of the higher property tax rates in the state at $0.7028. The tax generates approximately $2.42 million in support of the hospital district. The median price of a homestead in Wheeler County is $376,051. The hospital district tax for South Wheeler is $2,114.91.

Bell County voters are being asked whether they will approve formation of a Hospital District without a clearly stated plan as to whether this will mean construction of a county hospital, supplementing the work of the current free clinics, formation of ambulance services for the western portion of the county and/or taking over the two free community clinics.

The average tax levy for this proposed hospital district could range from $26.34 per year (1¢ tax rate) to $1,982.33 per year (75¢ tax rate).

Bell County is rich in hospital beds per resident, with an average of 3.00 beds per 1,000 residents. The state average is 2.127. National average is 2.28.