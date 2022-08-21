Pvt. Coleman J. Meadows III

Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who died Dec. 16 2008at Forward Operating Base Ramrod, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained from a non-combat relat- ed incident. The circum- stances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Pvt. Colman J. Meadows III, 19, of Senoia, Ga., a Special Electronic Devices Repairer, entered the military in January 2008. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Di- vision, Fort Hood,Texas since September 2008.

Meadows deployed to Afghanistan June 2008.

Pvt. Meadows awards and decorations include the, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,