Reuben J. Sequiera

March 25, 1940

July 4, 2022

Service for Reuben J. Sequeira will be on Friday, July 8, 3:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church, Salado. Interment will be at Lakeside Memorial, Folsom, CA, on Friday, July 15 with a memorial service on Saturday, July 16.

Reuben died on Monday, July 4, at his residence in Salado. He was born to Manuel B. Sequeira and Flora Rodrigues on March 1940 in the Azores Islands of the coast of Portugal. He graduated college in California with a Doctor of Ministry degree. He married Carmen Ana Perez on August 10, 1969.

He was a minister of the Assemblies of God for over 50 years, establishing Christian preschools, high schools, and churches all over the world. He was Dean of Admissions, Chairman of the Bible and Theology Department, Vice President and Interim President for Jimmy Swaggart Bible College.

Rueben is survived by his wife; sons: Reuben James II, Paul Benjamin, Nathan Philip, and Stephen Andrew Sequeira; plus, an extensive family of siblings and grandchildren.

Services are in care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.