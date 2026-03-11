Salado Village Voice

Richard Harvey Oyler

March 8, 1948

March 1, 2026



Richard Harvey Oyler, lovingly known as “Dick,” has left this earth to be reunited with his beloved wife of 50 years, Sara Beth Oyler, his cherished daughter, Memori Oyler and his nurturing parents John and Mary Oyler.

Richard Harvey Oyler



He is survived by his devoted son, Jamie Oyler, and daughter-in-law, Michelle Oyler; his grandchildren, Caitlyn Moore, Janson Oyler, Josh Oyler, Sam Wooten, Savannah Oyler, Hayden McGarry, and Ian McGarry; and his great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Rip, Aspen, Ellie, Indy, and Bennett. He also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who will deeply miss him.

Richard lived a full and accomplished life. He proudly served his country in the United States military for 21 years before retiring. During his service, he was a competitive shooter with the Army Marksmanship Team, earning several national titles. His dedication and skill were a great source of pride throughout his life.

After retiring from the military, Richard owned and operated a bread distribution business before joining the United States Postal Service, where he worked for approximately eight years.

While working at the post office, Richard began buying and selling golf cars out of his garage. With the steadfast support of his wife, Sara, and his son, Jamie, that small venture grew into a highly successful family business, Fairway Golf Cars. Following a massive stroke, the family made the difficult decision to sell the business so Richard and Sara could retire and enjoy life together while they were still young enough to do so.

Richard had many passions. He was an avid hunter and an enthusiastic golfer. He was a proud member of Oak Ridge Country Club, Killeen Municipal Golf Course, and Mill Creek Golf Club, earning the title of Club Champion multiple times. He was a 40-year Mason and a member of Salado Masonic Lodge #296.

Never one to slow down, Richard later began farming, raising miniature donkeys, miniature Hereford cattle, goats, and miniature horses. Remarkably, he accomplished much of this while living with paralysis affecting half of his body—a testament to his resilience and determination. After leaving farm life, he returned to one of his favorite pastimes: buying and selling cars. The family often joked that as soon as the registration sticker arrived, it was time for another vehicle.

After Sara’s passing, Richard was blessed to find companionship with Patty, with whom he spent his final years enjoying life once again.

Richard will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will carry forward the values he lived by—kindness, generosity, perseverance, and respect for others, even when opinions differed. Above all, he was deeply proud to have defended his country and the freedoms that allow each person to express their beliefs.

Paid Obituary