Salado Village Voice

Richard T. “Captain Rick” Thomssen

September 5, 1960

June 13, 2026



Richard T. “Captain Rick” Thomssen—born September 5, 1960, in Walworth, Wisconsin—was called home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2026, in Temple, Texas.

Rixhard T. Thomssen



Rick lived a life beautifully defined by generosity, faith, a quick wit, and an unwavering devotion to God and his family.

Rick was, above all, a man of faith whose days were shaped by a warm spirit and an infectious joy. He was the beloved husband of Denise Thomssen, his loving wife and partner in all things for nearly 40 years. Together, they built a marriage rooted in deep affection, laughter, and trust. Rick had a rare gift for making everyone feel instantly welcome, reflecting the goodness of the Lord through his kind heart and ready smile.

A Lifelong Learner and Dedicated Servant

Rick approached life with curiosity and purpose. He earned his MBA from the University of Dallas, a testament to his discipline and desire to grow. Yet, he always believed that the true measure of accomplishments lay in how they were used to lift others up.

His professional journey was as diverse as it was impactful, guided by a genuine desire to serve his community. He brought his leadership to the healthcare field, serving with excellence as the HR and Payroll Director for Dallas Memorial Hospital, and later bringing that same dedication to Baylor Hospital in Ennis and Waxahachie. As a Lead Trainer for Sallie Mae in Killeen, Texas, he loved mentoring others and helping them succeed. Rick also proudly protected his community on the front lines, serving as a police officer in Crawford, Little River Academy, and Granger, Texas. Later in life, he channeled his vision and heart into community and arts management, serving as the School Development Director for St. Louis Catholic Church, the Executive Director for the Temple Symphony Orchestra, and as the proud owner of the Chapel at Caliber Oak.

Passion, Laughter, and the Art of Hospitality

Rick was a man of vibrant passions. He believed that beauty and creativity were gifts from God, which fueled his fervent support of the arts and his leadership with the Temple Symphony Orchestra. An avid reader, he could always be found with a book in hand and was an enthusiastic supporter of the public library.

But Rick also knew how to cast off the bowlines and enjoy life. A true outdoorsman, he was happiest boating and camping with family and friends, soaking in the beauty of God’s creation. He was a master of hospitality, famous for hosting gatherings—both meticulously planned and wonderfully impromptu. His home was always filled with bright conversation, excellent company, and the kind of genuine laughter that made life feel lighter.

Rick was generous in spirit, steady in faith, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor that could brighten any room and ease any burden.

A Lasting Legacy

As the poet John Donne beautifully wrote, “No man is an island, entire of itself.” Rick’s life was a living testament to this truth. He was deeply woven into the fabric of his family, friendships, and community, leaving an imprint that will be felt for generations.

Though his earthly journey has concluded, the love he shared, the laughs he sparked, and the faith he lived out remain behind as a lasting blessing. We walk forward carrying him in our hearts with immense gratitude, reverence, and love, knowing he is resting peacefully in the everlasting grace of Christ.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. June 26 at Crotty Funeral Home, 5431 West US Highway 190 Belton. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following charities: Friends of Salado Public Library, Heart and Hands Ministry of Salado, Pearls’ Place in Temple, and Healing Heart Ministry.

Paid obituary