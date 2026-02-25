Salado Village Voice

Ruth Maddux Rutherford

April 8, 1928

February 16, 2026



Funeral services honoring Ruth Maddux Rutherford will be held Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Salado Church of Christ in Salado, Texas. A visitation will take place on Friday, February 27, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado. A private family interment service will be held at the Salado Cemetery.

Ruth was born in Whitewright, Texas on April 8, 1928, the daughter of Robert D. and Bessie Mae Jarvis Maddux. She attended Whitewright public schools and earned her undergraduate degree in Education from East Texas State University at Commerce, where she first met her beloved husband, George. Ruth was the wife of an officer in the United States Air Force and lived in many different cities across the country, as well as overseas. At each assignment, Ruth created a warm and welcoming home for her family. Ruth taught in the public schools for 30 years, where she took particular satisfaction in helping children who were struggling to read. After retirement, Ruth and George moved to Salado, where they were faithful members of the Salado Church of Christ.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, by her brother, Jarvis, and by her sister, Helen Billner.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Nancy D. Hilton and her husband Robert of Nederland, and Candace R. Weylandt and her husband Steve of Houston; her grandchildren, Jennifer Ruth Hilton Baker of Nederland, Robert Shane Hilton of Nederland, and Taylor Ruth Weylandt McLean and her husband David of Houston; and her great-grandchildren, Kyler R. Baker, Kaylee Ruth Baker, Anna Ruth McLean, and Reed McLean. Ruth is also survived by a niece, Jan Flynn, and two nephews, Jim Billner and Larry Billner; a host of much-loved members of her extended family, and many friends across the generations. Ruth was loving, thoughtful, and generous; she will be greatly missed. The family would like to express gratitude to Ruth’s caregivers, both in Salado, and in Port Arthur.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Paid Obituary