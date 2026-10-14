Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Punishment for other sports is what these kids live for. They start in mid-summer with unofficial runs through Mill Creek and Salado’s Main Street with one goal in mind: a state championship.

And they have run the legs off of almost everyone they face.



Salado Lady Eagles and Salado Eagles cross country teams are building a legacy program under the tutelage of Coaches Corey Baird and Michael Goos.

The Salado Lady Eagles and Salado Eagles cross country teams proved why they are ranked #1 and #2 in 4A cross country respectively as they both had perfect scores in the District 24-4A meet held Oct 12 at Robinson.

Last year, the boys placed fourth in the UIL 4A State Cross Country meet. The girls placed third in state last year. They return all but one of their runners.

In fact, all seven of the varsity girls crossed the finish line before any other runner and six of seven varsity boys did the same thing.

The JV teams proved to be dominant as well, both scoring a perfect 15 points at the meet.



Varsity Girls



For the girls, it wasn’t even close as Corey Baird’s #1 ranked Lady Eagles took the top seven positions in the varsity position.

McCall Boyd turned in what looks like the best time in the state with a time of 10:54.79 for the gold medal. The state record is 10:38 set last year by Addison Bristow from Canyon.

Freshman Isabel Motley followed closely with a time of 11:01.23.

This year, the two have the top performances in the state.

Freshman Abby Anderson followed for the bronze with a time of 11:40:38.

Sophomore Mayson Morreale placed fourth with a time of 12:03.47.

Junior Hayden Griesemer placed fifth with a time of 12:08.17 to secure the perfect score of 15 points.

Senior Sydney Engleking followed in sixth place with a time of 12:12.31 and Sophomore Jemma Camp was seventh with a time of 12:16.50.

It would be seven seconds later before another competitor would cross the finish line.

“I am so incredibly proud of all the hard work, dedication, and commitment these girls have put in this season,” Coach Corey Baird said. “They dominated the competition today and brought home a District Championship! But what makes me the most proud is the way they believe and support each other and represent Salado with class and heart.”



Varsity Boys



Junior Seth Anderson turned in perhaps the best performance in the state this year as he crossed the finish line in 15:31.84. Only Ian Enderle of Kaufman came close this year in early district results with a time of 15:32. Anderson’s time is third in UIL 4A state meet all-time record.

His brother Daniel Anderson took second place with a time of 16:28.21.

Cash Drigalla earned the bronze medal with a time of 16:29.00 as the Eagles ran as a pack that could not be denied.

Sophomore Lane Johnson was fourth place with a time of 16:38.95.

Jackson Camp came in fifth place to round up Salado’s score to a perfect 15 with a time of 17:04.34.

Samuel Hightower had a time of 17:22.09 for sixth place.

Malichi Gunn came in eighth place just behind Gatesville’s star runner Collin Reinder, registering a time of 17:28.30.



JV Boys



Salado JV Boys also swept the district meet with the top five runners for 15 point. The Eagles had eight of the top 10 runners.

Sophomore Robert Alcozer led the JV Eagles with a time of 17:42.87.

Freshman Adelino Vickers followed with a time of 18:10.26.

Junior Easton Bullock earned bronze with a time of 19:09.54.

Also earning points for Salado were John Mark Gearhart, 19:42.89, fourth place; Jackson Kilpatrick, 19:46.15, fifth place.

Also running for the JV were Brigg DeLukie, sixth, 19:48.45; Coleman Clemons, 20:25.11, eighth place; Calvin Adinaro, 10th place, 20:46.22; Joshua McGregor, 13th place, 21:20.89; Colton Switzer, 33rd place, 23:48.53; Daxx Halpayne, 26th place, 25:51.64 and Jesse Dixon, 34:07.25.



JV Girls



Salado JV Girls took the top six positions in their division,

Oasis Hilfman led the girls with a gold medal run of 13:16.20.

Colbie earned silver with a time of 13:47.66.

Racy Hilton was third with a time of 13:54.99.

Also earning points for the girls were Emma Harrell, fourth, 14:01.98 and Iriana Pla, fifth, 14:09.17.

Also running were Layla Carroll, sixth, 14:15.36 and Blake Matthews, eighth, 15:08.85.