Salado Village Voice

The Salado Chamber of Commerce recognized local business, volunteers and citizens during its annual awards banquet held May 14 at The Venue.

Business of the Year

“I am going to set a scene for you,” Melanie Kirchmeier said in presenting the 2025 Business of the Year award during the annual Salado Chamber of Commerce awards banquet May 14 at The Venue.

“A warm hello when you walk in the door. A pat on the back or a gentle hug. Laughter heard through out the building,” she said.

“Friends connecting. Coffee brewing . Snacks and popcorn ready. Games being played. Crafts being created. Exercise keeping participants healthy,” she added.

“But most importantly, a community that supports friendships, connections, fun and health,” she said.

“We love our Salado Senior Center,” she said.

Senior Center executive director Dave Swarthout accepted the award on behalf of the many volunteers who make the Center happen every week. Now in its third year, the Senior Center is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Weekly activities include chair yoga, pinochle, mahjong, pickle ball, bridge and so much more.

Swarthout thanked Larry Nathanson for his tireless work in launching the Salado Senior Center.

Hall of Fame

“This candidate has raised more money for Salado than any other individual,” Tim Fleischer said as he introduced the 2025 Salado Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame inductee Bill and Connie Hall at the annual awards banquet May 14 at The Venue by Inn on the Creek. “They do it with the gavel of an auctioneer.” A native of Bell County, Bill “grew up in the Salado area playing in the Salado Creek all of his life.” “After becoming an successful auctioneer, he came back to Salado to raise his family in 1990 because of his love for the small town of Salado,” Fleischer said. “For the record, he is one of the highly sought after auctioneers for the annual State Fair auction,” he said. “The first thing he did when he returned to Salado was to raise funds for Salado organizations,” Fleischer said. “He helped Salado Youth Fair Boosters by working with them for their first ever Reverse Raffle, a tradition of three decades,” Fleischer said. “He also helped the Salado Education Foundation and served as their feature auctioneer for more than two decades and raising millions of dollars for scholarships,” Fleischer said. “But he has also done it on personal basis,” Fleischer said. “When a Saladoan was stricken with cancer, heart disease or anything else, he was the auctioneer to raise money at fundraisers at the old Bo’s Barn, Jack’s Barn, Salado Civic Center and Pace Park among many other venues.” Fleischer recalled a fundraiser for a local organization in which he sold a baseball cap for $500. The stipulation was that whoever the winner was, they would get to choose the person to wear the cap at the old S&W grocery store, which was the daily gathering place for locals. “He pitted Aggie against Longhorn,” Fleischer said. Coach Smith ended up wearing the cap. “It was all in good fun and in the spirit of Salado,” Fleischer said. He helped save the old red school house by gaveling the annual auction for the Salado Civic Center Foundation. “He has raised money for local churches, local school groups, the fire department, the Chamber and so many others that it is impossible to list them all,” Fleischer said. “He knows how to pit friends against each other to get the most he can from an auction,” Fleischer said. Fleischer recalled how Bill stuck him with a puppy that he no intention on buying. “I was just bidding it up and when the other guy won, I breathed out a sigh of relief,” Fleischer said. “That was until Bill said there was another puppy from the same litter and that I would be happy to pay the same price. Of course we did. And Coco was the best auction item we ever bought.” “He would not be able to do this without the support of his wife and partner Connie,” Fleischer said. “She keeps him straight on who owes what and why.” “Without them, Salado would be much poorer and sadder,” Fleischer said. After accepting the award, Hall went on to gavel an auction of eight items to raise more than $13,000 for the Chamber of Commerce.

Citizen of the Year

The Salado Chamber of Commerce recognized Bev Turnbo as its 2025 Citizen of the Year at the annual awards banquet May 14 at The Venue. Jim Lassiter outlined the attributes of a good citizen in introducing Turnbo as the recipient of the award. “Good people show kindness in helping others and offering encouragement,” he said. “They make others feel accepted, valued and supported during difficult times.” “People with integrity do the right thing, even when no one is watching. Their strong values earn the respect and trust of others,” he said. “Compassionate people care about the feelings and struggles of others,” he said. “Empathy allows them to provide comfort, support and encouragement when needed.” Community leaders are selfless, he said. They are “willing to put the needs of others before their own comfort. They give their time, energy and effort to help improve the lives of others.” “Humble people do not seek attention,” he said of Turnbo. “Gentle people communicate with patience, calmness and understanding,” he said, adding that they “make others feel heard and appreciated.” “Their actions inspired others and create positive change in the world,” he said. On accepting the award, Turnbo said that her late husband Charlie Turnbo was also a recipient of the award. Turnbo has been a tireless defender of Salado’s history. She is involved in the Save Salado Creek effort and served on the Planning and Zoning committee.

Volunteer of the Year

“One of the greatest things about a small town like Salado is that when something needs to get done, someone always steps forward,” Robbie Pettit said in presenting J.O. and Pam Hollingsworth with the Salado Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year award May 14.

“They are the kind of couple every organization hopes for and quietly depends on,” she said. “They show up with servant hearts, steady hands, and smiles on their faces.”

“Even when the job isn’t glamorous,” Pettit said. “Things like hauling tables, setting up chairs, cleaning up afterward, or stepping in at the last minute because, somehow, there’s suddenly one more thing that needs to be done.”

“There may have been more than a few ‘voluntold’ moments in their house,” Pettit said. “Times when J.O. says, ‘Pam, you want to do what? When?’ And ‘Why are we already loading the truck?’”

“But the mark of a truly great partnership is that they always show up together, ready to work, ready to help, and ready to serve wherever they’re needed most,” Pettit said.

“Over the years, we’ve come to count on them at the Salado Chamber of Commerce, the Salado Historic Society, and the Salado Ladies Community League, where Pam faithfully serves as Vice President,” she said. “Time and again, they’ve offered not just their time, but their wisdom, leadership, reliability, and encouragement,” Pettit said. “They are the kind of volunteers who make a community stronger simply by being part of it.”

“Beyond all the service, beyond all the hours and hard work, they are something even more valuable,” she said. “They are wonderful friends and trusted colleagues.”

Shooting Star

Royce Wiggin is the recipient of the 2025 Salado Chamber of Commerce Shooting Star award.

The Salado Shooting Star Award recognizes an individual or individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service and dedication to the Salado community. This award celebrates those whose leadership, generosity, and commitment have made a meaningful and positive impact on the community.

“He is a rarity in Salado in that he is a Salado native,” Tim Fleischer said in presenting the award. “He was raised in Salado, going to school here since second grade, and graduating in 2007.”

“For a decade, Royce has been the photographer for Salado Village Voice, which means from August to June he rarely gets a Tuesday or Friday night off of work,” Fleischer said. “He has traveled countless miles to photograph Salado Eagles football, volleyball, cross country, track, boys soccer, girls soccer, powerlifting, golf, baseball and softball.”

“The athletes and parents love Royce and ask how they can buy his photos,” Fleischer said. “He gives them away because he knows what it means to be a Salado Eagle.”

Wiggin was recognized by the Texas Press Association as the second place sports photography in 2024.

Fleischer laid out what a week of work looks like for Royce. “Tuesday night he traveled three hours for girls regional final in soccer in Magnolia, getting home at midnight after starting the day at 9 a.m. He then posts his photos online and in the newspaper for that week,” Fleischer said. “After getting the paper ready the following morning for the mail and delivering it to the shops, he heads to Del Valle (fighting Austin traffic) that Thursday for the State semi final, getting home after 10 p.m., starting the day at 9 a.m. The following Tuesday he shoots a home game of baseball, requiring a 12 hour day. That Wednesday, he gets the papers ready for mail and delivers them to all the shops because the next morning we travel to Georgetown for the State Championship in girls soccer.”

“He loves covering our teams and celebrating their success and chronicling it for the community. It would be hard to count the number of scrapbooks that his photos are prominent,” Fleischer said.

“He doesn’t do it for awards or recognition. He does it because he loves covering the town where he was raised,”

“That is what he does on one side,” Fleischer said. “He is also the administrative assistant at the newspaper, meaning he takes every call, from a resident upset about their sewer bill to one wanting to renew their ‘prescription’ to the newspaper. He answers all the calls with grace and professionalism.”

“He also distributes the newspaper and the Jewel magazine every week like clockwork and is a tireless advocate for Salado,” Fleischer said. “The shopkeepers adore Royce. They talk with him every time he delivers. He gets stopped on the street by tourists looking for so-and-so and he helps them to fall in love with our Village. He is one of the best Ambassadors for Salado.”

“After working a full work week, he takes time on the weekends to shoot the many events in Salado, from car shows, to the Budweiser Clydesdales, to Christmas Stroll, Wildflower Art and Crafts, people playing in the creek, kayakers and fishers in the creek, 5K runs and bike rides and even wrestling. He also shoots the Chamber awards every year,” Fleischer said.

“He is a leader in Salado. But he does it quietly and without expectation because he loves his hometown and wants to share it with everyone,” Fleischer said.

Rising Star

Jett Bradley is the 2025 Salado Chamber of Commerce Rising Star award winner.

The Rising Star award is presented to a Salado ISD Student for their work in the community and excellence as a students.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Beth Aycock presented the award to Bradley.

Bradley is a senior at Salado High School.

“While the impact direct to Salado is recent, Jett is an outstanding example of a young person committed to his community,” she said.

“Jett has grown up in a military family and called many places home. He attended elementary school in Salado before moving away and returned to Salado as a high school student,” she said.

“Jett ranks highly in his class as an honor student with plans to attend Colorado School of Mines in the fall,” she said. “He is an Eagle Scout, holds the Order of the Arrow (Scouting America), National Top School and Rural & Small Town recognition awards, NASA Citizenship Project Martian Cloud Observation. Jett is also a Philmont- Crew Leader, Boy Scout Patrol Leader, FCA Leader and Young Life Youth Leader. His extracurricular activities include Salado Varsity Football and golf along with many other clubs including National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Salado Youth Leadership, Forensics Club and Bell County 4H Robotics Club. “

“I’m so proud of Jett for how he has returned to Salado as a teenager and jumped right into making an impact in so many areas,” she said. “He will no doubt carry the lessons and relationships with him as he continues his next chapter as a college student in Colorado.”

Chairman’s Award

Salado Chamber of Commerce 2026 Chairman Christy Goodfellow presented the Chairman’s Award to Laura Hargrove during the annual awards banquet May 14 at the Venue.

“This is an honor that goes beyond business metrics; it’s about the heart and soul of our community,’ She said.

“For the last eight years, she and her husband, Bob, have owned Benton’s,” she said. “As one of the oldest and most storied businesses in our community, Benton’s is more than just a shop— it’s a landmark. Under their leadership, it has continued to thrive, blending our town’s rich history with a modern and welcoming spirit.”

“This award specifically honors her tireless work for the Chamber of Commerce. She didn’t just join this organization; she has helped shape it into what it is today. During her time on the board, she has not only supported website and social media analytics, but played a key role in shaping our current bylaws,” Goodfellow said.

“She then stepped into leadership as Vice Chairperson in 2024, and ultimately led us as Chairperson in 2025,” Goodfellow said. “For those of us who have served alongside her, we know that her positive energy is truly contagious. She is thoughtful, she is kind and she possesses a deep and genuine love for Salado that influences every decision she makes.”

The award, Goodfellow said, “is a testament to an individual’s time, effort, and genuine love for an organization. It is our way of saying: ‘We saw the work you did when no one was watching, and we are better because of it.”

Hargrove has been “a mentor to me and a champion for every business in this room,” she said.

Heart of the Chamber

Outgoing Salado Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Organ presented Jennifer Abraham, owner of The Dog Spot, with a special “Heart of the Chamber” award during the Chamber awards banquet May 14 at The Venue.

Abraham’s “dedication, leadership, and generosity have left a lasting impression of the Salado Chamber and everyone fortunate enough to know her,” Organ said. “As a volunteer, she gives her time freely and enthusiastically, always stepping forward with a positive spirit and genuine desire to see our community and its business thrive. Her commitment goes far beyond obligation-it reflects a sincere love for Salado and the people who call it home. “

As a businesswoman, she sets an inspiring example,” Organ said. “Her professionalism, integrity, and vision have earned her the respect of peers. She understands that success is not just about achievement, but about lifting other along the way and she consistently does so with grace and confidence. Her insight and experience strengthen the Chamber and help shape its continued growth.”

“Equally important is the kind of friend she is-supportive, trustworthy, and endlessly encouraging. She celebrates others’ successes, offers steady guidance during challenges, and brings warmth and authenticity to every relationship she builds. The Salado Chamber is stronger because of her service, and our community is richer because of her friendship. We are deeply grateful for all that she does and for the remarkable woman she is,” Organ said.

“Thank you, Jennifer Abraham,” she said, “for being a servant leader, a fearless businesswoman, and the heart of our lovely Salado Community.”