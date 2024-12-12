Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 7 16 17 9 49

AR 12 14 17 12 55

The Eagles lost to the Austin Royals 55-49 on Dec. 10.

Scoring for the Eagles were Bryson Byersm 10 points, eight rebounds, a deflection; Griffin Self, 10 points, five rebounds,, two assists, three deflections; Liam Wilcox, eight points, a rebound, an assist, a deflection, a steal; Mason Brown, six points, two rebounds, an assist, two deflections, two steals; Bradon Gonzalez, five points, four rebounds, three assists, three deflections; Colby Ramm, four points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal; Kenneth Angel, four pooints, an assist, a steal; Korbin Konarik, two points, two rebounds, a deflection, a steal; Derrick Smith, a rebound, an assist.

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 54 16 13 18 54

BG 20 21 19 28 88

Salado Eagles lost to Blooming Grove 88-54 on Dec. 12.

SCoring were Derrick Smith, 25 points, two rebounds, five assists, a deflection, two steals; Griffin Self, six points, four rebounds, a deflection, two steals;