Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are District 24-4A baseball Champions after sweeping the Taylor Ducks in the last week of district play.

They will face the Lorena Leopards in the bi-district round in a best-of-three series. Game 1 p.m. April 29 at Granger High School. Game 2 will be 7 p.m. April 30 at Temple College. Game 3, if needed, 10 a.m. May 2 at Temple College.



Salado Eagles Baseball District 24-4A Champions: Seated L-R: Jamison Stephens, Easton Jones, Brayden Naegele, Landon Noske, Owen Gunter. Kneeling-Cash Adams. Middle Row Standing L-R Coach Augie Ramirez, Aezea Martinez, Mason Olson, Alex Martinez, Ethan Robledo, Trey Waters, Garrett Light, Cash Robinson, Coach Harrison Sims, Coach Reid Ramirez. Back Row Standing L-R BJ Amann, Coach Dusty Youngblood, Zack Adcox, Hays Ramsey, Colt Norman, Reed Myers, Staton Norman, Ty Dawson, Joaquin Vegahauser. (courtesy photo)

R H E

THS 3 6 3

SHS 7 6 0

The Eagles beat Taylor 7-3 in a home game April 21. Both teams had 6 hits but Taylor committed 3 errors.

Ethan Robledo led the Eagles with a hit and an RBI.

Reed Myers, Cash Adams and Cash Robinson had a hit and a run each.

Also contributing were Landen Noske and Colt Norman, a hit each; Mason Olson, 2 RBIs and a walk, Garrett Light, an RBI, Alex Martinez and Jamison Stephens, a run each.

Robledo got the win, pitching 4 innings and allowing 6 hits, 3 earned runs and 2 walks while striking out 8.

Norman pitched 2 innings getting 3 strikeouts.

Brayden Naegele closed, pitching an inning and striking out 3.

R H E

SHS 7 13 1

Salado beat Taylor 7-1 on the road April 24.

The Eagles had 13 hits against Taylor, led by Ethan Robledo, 2 hits, 3 RBIs.

Aezea Martinez followed with 2 hits, an RBI and a walk.

Brayden Naegle had 2 hits and a run.

BJ Amann had 2 hits.

Also contributing were Trey Waters, a hit and 2 RBIs; Jamison Stephens, a hit, an RBI, walk and a run; Landen Noske and Alex Martinez, a hit and a run each, Ty Dawson, a hit and Cash Robinson and Zack Adcox, a run each.

Four pitchers saw action on the mound. Owen Gunter had 2 innings with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Cash Adams had 2 innings with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Hays Ramsey had 2 innings with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. Staton Norman had an inning, allowing 2 hits and a run and striking out 4 batters