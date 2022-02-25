Salado Eagles fall to Lake Belton

Salado Eagles lost to Lake Belton in their final game of District play, falling 64-55 on Feb. 15. The loss gave Salado a 6-4 district record, which was good enough for second place since the Eagles had two wins over Jarrell, which was also 6-4 in district play.

The Eagles faced La Grange in the bi-district round of the playoffs in a game that was played after presstime for this edition. A game report and photos will be posted to saladovillagevoice.com.

Salado led the Mustangs in the first quarter, 18-14 but Lake Belton took a 30-28 halftime edge. The Mustangs outscored Salado 15-12 in the third and 19-15 in the fourth for the nine-point win.

Josh Goings led the Eagles with 28 points, including five three-pointers. He had 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal on the night.

Noah Self also had double figures with 12 points. He had 7 rebounds and an assist.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Nolan Miller, 4 points, 2 rebounds and a steal; Caleb Sirmon, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection; Owen Pitcock, 2 points, 3 rebounds and Darius Wilson, 1 point, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a deflection.