Salado Village Voice

Salado varsity Eagles cross country team placed fourth in the UIL 4A State Cross Country Meet held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock Nov. 1.

Salado Eagles Cross Country (l-r): Eli Barker, Brody DeLukie, Jackson Camp, Seth Anderson, Coulson Boyd, Cash Drigalla, Daniel Anderson, Lane Johnson, Coach Michael Goos. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



Senior Coulson Boyd led the team, placing eighth overall with a time of 15:38.50.

Sophomore Seth Anderson followed in 26th place with a time of 16:25.80.

Senior Brody Delukie placed 65th with a time of 16:58.50.

Junior Cash Drigalla placed 73rd with a time of 17:04.40.

Junior Daniel Anderson placed 78th with a time of 17:08.00.

Senior Coulson Boyd placed eighth overall in 4A Cross Country. Photo by Royce Wiggin



Also running for the Eagles were freshmen Lane Johnson, 80th, 17:09.20 and Jackson Camp, 144th, 18:29.30.

The Eagles are coached by Michael Goos.