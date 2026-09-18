Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles got their first win in the new Salado ISD Stadium, crushing the Manor New Tech Titans 64-21 tonight. Zack Adcox carries the ball for a touchdown for the Salado Eagles. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)



The game was never in question as the Eagles scored on their first drive of the game, driving 69 yards on five plays, capped by a 44-yard pass from Max Gist to his favorite target Landen Noske. The point-after failed.

Salado forced New Tech to turn the ball over on downs at the Titans’ 30-yard line. After a sack and an incomplete pass, Gist connected with Zack Adcox for a 39-yard strike and then ran in a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 8:01 in the first.

New Tech answered with a 51-yard drive, spanning 10 plays, scoring on a 15-yard pass from Legend Williams to Jordyn Hopkins. The PAT brought it to 14-7, the only time the score was close as the Eagles dominated the game.

Salado drove 62 yards in six plays, capped by a 21-yard strike from Gist to Noske. The PAT kick made it 21-7 with 3:35 in the first.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Hudson Slimp picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The PAT put Salado up 28-7 with 3:20 left in the first.

Salado forced New Tech to kick after a short series. On second and eight, Gist found Noske for an 89-yard touchdown with 53 ticks left on the first second. Gist hit King Tobe for a two-point conversion and a 36-7 lead.

Salado stopped New Tech and then drove 47 yards in four plays, scoring on a 7-yard run by Adcox. The drive was highlighted by a 24-yard run by Adcox with some additional yards added on for a facemask call. With Gist toeing the PAT, Salado led 43-7 with 3:44.

The Eagles and Titans swapped possessions in the second period, until Salado forced a punt deep in New Tech territory. The snap went over the punter’s head and Salado took over at the 10-yard line with 40 seconds left. A hold pushed the Eagles back to the 20 but Gist found Tobe in the end zone and then kicked the PAT for a 50-7 lead going into the lockers.

New Tech scored on their first possession of the second. After a 53-yard kick return, New Tech scored 10 plays later on a 2-yard dive by Legend Williams. Jonathan Ponce toed the extra point to bring the score to 50-14 with 8:50 in the third.

Salado answered with a 28-yard kick return by Tobe, followed by four straight runs up the middle by Austin Ferrin, who scored on a 3-yard dive. Notable among his carried was one for 36 yards to set up first and goal. Tyson kicked the extra point to make it 57-14.

Salado forced New Tech to a three-and-out and drove 65 yards on seven plays, scoring on a 10-yard run by Ferrin with 2:52 in the third. White added the PAT for a 64-14 lead.

With a running clock throughout the fourth and a lot of players getting game time, the Eagles gave up a meaningless touchdown in the fourth on a 70-yard drive by the Titans. Lincoln Randle scored on a 41-yard run with 7:42 left to play. Ponce converted the kick for the final score of 64-21.



SHS Statistic MNTHS

23 First downs 13

35-331 Rushes-yds 19-101

23-15-0 Pass, Comp, Int 31-15-1

297 Pass yds. 129

10-68 Pens.-yds. 12-77

Individual Stats

Rushing leaders: Salado: Ferrin, 14-127 yds., 1 TD; Adcox, 11-95 yds. New Tech: Legend Williams, 6- 54 yds. Davion Lewis, 6-54 yds.

Passing leader: Salado: Gist: 13-of-21, 288 yds, 4 TDs. New Tech: Williams, 8-of-19, 1 INT, 1 TD.

Receiving leaders: Salado Noske: 7-200 yds, 3 TDs; Adcox: 3-65 yds.; Tobe: 2-23, 1 TD.

Salado Defense Stats: Hudson Slimp, 7 tackles, 1 pick six; Dylan Jiminez, 4 tackles; Tristan Oliver, 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Chase Adams, 2 tackles, 1 TFL; Tyson White and Ulises Soto, 2 tackles each, Jackson Tracy, a tackle and kickoff recovery; and Daniel Hernandez, John Picot, Carter Morris, Fabian Burleson, Angel Castaneda, Hays Ramsey, Austin Ferrin, Daniel Hernandez and Zane Dorroh, 1 tackle each.