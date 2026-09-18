Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles got their first win in the new Salado ISD Stadium, crushing the Manor New Tech Titans 64-21 tonight.
The game was never in question as the Eagles scored on their first drive of the game, driving 69 yards on five plays, capped by a 44-yard pass from Max Gist to his favorite target Landen Noske. The point-after failed.
Salado forced New Tech to turn the ball over on downs at the Titans’ 30-yard line. After a sack and an incomplete pass, Gist connected with Zack Adcox for a 39-yard strike and then ran in a two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 8:01 in the first.
New Tech answered with a 51-yard drive, spanning 10 plays, scoring on a 15-yard pass from Legend Williams to Jordyn Hopkins. The PAT brought it to 14-7, the only time the score was close as the Eagles dominated the game.
Salado drove 62 yards in six plays, capped by a 21-yard strike from Gist to Noske. The PAT kick made it 21-7 with 3:35 in the first.
On the very next play from scrimmage, Hudson Slimp picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The PAT put Salado up 28-7 with 3:20 left in the first.
Salado forced New Tech to kick after a short series. On second and eight, Gist found Noske for an 89-yard touchdown with 53 ticks left on the first second. Gist hit King Tobe for a two-point conversion and a 36-7 lead.
Salado stopped New Tech and then drove 47 yards in four plays, scoring on a 7-yard run by Adcox. The drive was highlighted by a 24-yard run by Adcox with some additional yards added on for a facemask call. With Gist toeing the PAT, Salado led 43-7 with 3:44.
The Eagles and Titans swapped possessions in the second period, until Salado forced a punt deep in New Tech territory. The snap went over the punter’s head and Salado took over at the 10-yard line with 40 seconds left. A hold pushed the Eagles back to the 20 but Gist found Tobe in the end zone and then kicked the PAT for a 50-7 lead going into the lockers.
New Tech scored on their first possession of the second. After a 53-yard kick return, New Tech scored 10 plays later on a 2-yard dive by Legend Williams. Jonathan Ponce toed the extra point to bring the score to 50-14 with 8:50 in the third.
Salado answered with a 28-yard kick return by Tobe, followed by four straight runs up the middle by Austin Ferrin, who scored on a 3-yard dive. Notable among his carried was one for 36 yards to set up first and goal. Tyson kicked the extra point to make it 57-14.
Salado forced New Tech to a three-and-out and drove 65 yards on seven plays, scoring on a 10-yard run by Ferrin with 2:52 in the third. White added the PAT for a 64-14 lead.
With a running clock throughout the fourth and a lot of players getting game time, the Eagles gave up a meaningless touchdown in the fourth on a 70-yard drive by the Titans. Lincoln Randle scored on a 41-yard run with 7:42 left to play. Ponce converted the kick for the final score of 64-21.
SHS Statistic MNTHS
23 First downs 13
35-331 Rushes-yds 19-101
23-15-0 Pass, Comp, Int 31-15-1
297 Pass yds. 129
10-68 Pens.-yds. 12-77
Individual Stats
Rushing leaders: Salado: Ferrin, 14-127 yds., 1 TD; Adcox, 11-95 yds. New Tech: Legend Williams, 6- 54 yds. Davion Lewis, 6-54 yds.
Passing leader: Salado: Gist: 13-of-21, 288 yds, 4 TDs. New Tech: Williams, 8-of-19, 1 INT, 1 TD.
Receiving leaders: Salado Noske: 7-200 yds, 3 TDs; Adcox: 3-65 yds.; Tobe: 2-23, 1 TD.
Salado Defense Stats: Hudson Slimp, 7 tackles, 1 pick six; Dylan Jiminez, 4 tackles; Tristan Oliver, 3 tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Chase Adams, 2 tackles, 1 TFL; Tyson White and Ulises Soto, 2 tackles each, Jackson Tracy, a tackle and kickoff recovery; and Daniel Hernandez, John Picot, Carter Morris, Fabian Burleson, Angel Castaneda, Hays Ramsey, Austin Ferrin, Daniel Hernandez and Zane Dorroh, 1 tackle each.